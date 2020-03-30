1. 2019 Elite Eight: No. 1 Virginia 80, No. 3 Purdue 75 (OT)

One of the most remarkable sequences in NCAA tournament history paved the way for Virginia’s first trip to the Final Four since 1984 and, after a couple more heart-stopping games, the Cavaliers’ first title.

With 5.9 seconds remaining in regulation and Virginia trailing Purdue by three, Ty Jerome was fouled and headed to the line for two free throws. The junior guard made the first and missed the second off the front rim. Virginia junior forward Mamadi Diakite tipped the ball into the backcourt, where point guard Kihei Clark tracked it down and fired a one-handed push pass back to Diakite, who sank an eight-footer as the buzzer sounded to tie the game.

“I don’t know,” Diakite said of the play, which would be commemorated on T-shirts. “It happened. I was the person who was designed to take it, and I don’t know. I took it, and it went in. I was happy and ready for the next five minutes.”

Purdue guard Carsen Edwards was unstoppable for most of the second half and finished with a game-high 42 points, but he missed a shot with less than two minutes remaining in overtime and the Boilermakers trailing by one.

2. 2006 Elite Eight: No. 11 George Mason 86, No. 1 U-Conn. 84 (OT)

George Mason pulled off one of the greatest upsets in NCAA tournament history in its own backyard. With most of the D.C. crowd at what was then known as the Verizon Center cheering for the underdogs, the Patriots overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to continue their magical run.

It seemed that George Mason had missed its best opportunity to upend the top-seeded Huskies after it lost a four-point lead in the final 18 seconds of regulation, but Coach Jim Larranaga remained upbeat during the huddle before the start of overtime.

“I told them, ‘There’s no place on earth I’d rather be than here with you guys,’” Larranaga said later. “‘Now we have to beat them in a five-minute game.’”

The Patriots did, but only after Connecticut guard Denham Brown missed a last-second three-point attempt in overtime.

“We didn’t feel it was impossible,” George Mason’s Lamar Butler said. “We felt we could win. We all did. That’s why we were so loose. We expected to win.”

3. 1980 Sweet 16: No. 3 Georgetown 74, No. 2 Maryland 68

With Hoyas big man Craig Shelton on the bench with four personal fouls for a 13-minute stretch in the second half, Georgetown turned a five-point deficit into a five-point lead.

“I think we were kind if in control when he got that fourth foul,” Maryland Coach Lefty Driesell said, “but that seemed to fire them up. They started playing better. They were the better team than we were tonight.”

Albert King finished with 15 points for Maryland, but was held scoreless for the final 18 minutes of the game. Sleepy Floyd led the Hoyas with 18 points.

“I thought we were giving Albert a little too much freedom in the first half,” Georgetown Coach John Thompson said.

Georgetown went on to lose to Iowa, 81-80, in the East regional final.

4. 2001 Sweet 16: No. 3 Maryland 76, No. 6 Georgetown 66

In the first meeting between Maryland and Georgetown since a regular season classic at USAir Arena in 1993, Lonny Baxter had 26 points and 14 rebounds to help the Terps advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in five tries under Coach Gary Williams.

“You win one more game [in the tournament],” Williams said, “and all of a sudden I’m a lot smarter. That’s the way it goes in college basketball now.”

The game in Boise featured a matchup between best friends Kevin Braswell and Juan Dixon, who met in middle school in Baltimore.

“He told me to keep my head up,” Braswell, who scored 17 points, said of Dixon, who finished with 13. “But he also thought they played harder.”

5. 2002 Elite Eight: No. 1 Maryland 90, No. 2 U-Conn. 82

In a game that featured 25 lead changes, including seven in the final eight minutes, Maryland’s seniors were the difference.

“Our seniors, they’re a little different because they weren’t all-Americans coming out of high school,” Maryland Coach Gary Williams said. “They were seen as having a flaw in their game. So they’ve all worked very hard. All of a sudden, Juan [Dixon] is a first-team All-America and Lonny [Baxter] is the MVP of the region. Byron [Mouton] is a great defensive player. They realized they still had things to do in college basketball. Plus, they like their teammates.”

Baxter and Dixon finished 29 and 27 points, respectively.

“Juan was magnificent,” Connecticut Coach Jim Calhoun said. “He just hits killer shots, like he’s throwing daggers.”

With 25 seconds to play, junior point guard Steve Blake scored his first points of the game, a three-pointer with the shot-clock winding down to give Maryland an insurmountable 86-80 lead. The Huskies got 32 points from Caron Butler in defeat.

6. 1993 Sweet 16: No. 1 Michigan 72, No. 12 George Washington 64

Making its first NCAA tournament appearance in 32 years, George Washington gave Michigan’s Fab Five all they could handle at The Kingdome in Seattle.

The Colonials fell behind by 13 points in the opening minutes after missing their first 10 shots, but Coach Mike Jarvis’s squad wouldn’t go quietly. George Washington led 53-50 with eight minutes left before Michigan rallied to advance to the regional final against Temple. The Wolverines eventually lost to North Carolina in the national title game.

“That was one of the ugliest victories in Michigan history, at least since this team has been together,” said Michigan forward Chris Webber, who had 14 points and nine rebounds. “We don’t go out there to play ugly. … I’m just glad we’re still here.”

7. 2001 Elite Eight: No. 3 Maryland 87, No. 1 Stanford 73

Two days after reaching the Elite Eight for the first time under Gary Williams, Maryland advanced to the school’s first Final Four.

“This is the greatest feeling in the world,” Lonny Baxter said after Maryland defeated the top-seeded Cardinal in Anaheim. “I’ve seen it on TV a lot, and now to be here doing it …”

The Terps took a 42-32 lead into halftime, and after Stanford cut the lead to 42-39 early in the second half, Baxter converted a three-point play and Juan Dixon and Steve Blake followed with three-pointers to push the advantage back to 12.

Baxter had 24 points and six rebounds, while Juan Dixon added 17 points for Maryland, which shot 58 percent from the field and made nine of its 13 three-point attempts.

8. 2011 Sweet 16: No. 11 VCU, No. 10 Florida State (OT)

VCU defeated USC in a First Four matchup before routing sixth-seeded Georgetown and third-seeded Purdue en route to the Sweet 16. The improbable road to the Final Four got tougher for the Rams against 10th-seeded Florida State, which upset Texas A&M and No. 2 seed Notre Dame in the first two rounds.

Bradford Burgess led VCU with 26 points, including the go-ahead layup with 7.1 seconds remaining in overtime, as the Rams advanced to face top-seeded Kansas in the Southwest regional final.

“I especially wanted to have the ball in overtime,” Burgess said. “I wasn’t going strong enough [to the basket] in the second half, and it was getting sent the other way. I definitely told the coaches if I got an opportunity I wanted to score in overtime. So just having that intent to make plays for the team, I think that helps me out a lot.”

9. 1984 Elite Eight: No. 7 Virginia 50, No. 4 Indiana 48

After defeating Syracuse in the regional semifinal, Virginia got 19 points from Jim Miller and limited Indiana freshman Steve Alford to six points to advance to the Final Four for the second time in four years.

“Maybe coaches are dumb or too optimistic, but when Ralph [Sampson] graduated last year I felt bad for him because I knew he wouldn’t get to the Final Four again,” Virginia Coach Terry Holland said afterward. “I didn’t feel bad for me because I thought we would have a chance this year.”

Former walk-on Kenton Edelin gave Virginia the lead for good when he stole the ball from Indiana’s Dan Dakich and drove the length of the court for his first points of the game, a layup with 1:27 remaining. A 46 percent free throw shooter, Edelin made three of four foul shots in the final seconds to help seal the win.

10. 2007 Elite Eight: No. 2 Georgetown 96, No. 1 North Carolina 84 (OT)

Georgetown advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 1985 by overcoming an 11-point second-half deficit.

“I’m so proud of these guys,” Hoyas Coach John Thompson III said. “They’ve kind of played this year out in many ways as I thought it would … I knew we had a chance to be very good by this time of year.”

Jeff Green and DaJuan Summers led the Hoyas with 22 and 20 points, respectively, as all five Georgetown starters finished in double-figures.

Georgetown went on to lose to Ohio State in the national semifinals.

11. 1986 Sweet 16: No. 7 Navy 71, No. 14 Cleveland State 70

Clinton Smith missed a 25-foot jumper at the buzzer after David Robinson made a bank shot with six seconds left to advance Navy to the East regional final after a thriller in East Rutherford, N.J. The Midshipmen beat Tulsa and upset Syracuse to reach the Sweet 16, while the 14th-seeded Vikings surprised Indiana and St. Joseph’s.

Robinson finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks, and he scored 10 consecutive points for Navy to keep the game from slipping away down the stretch. Kylor Whitaker had 23 points and 10 assists for the Midshipmen. After leading by as many as 11 points, Navy trailed by five with 6:57 to play, when Robinson took over.

“I didn’t know he hit 10 straight,” Cleveland State forward Clinton Ransey said of the 7-foot Robinson’s late-game heroics. “But I did know he was playing great. He is great. What could we do? We absolutely knew he was going to get the ball.”

Navy went on to lose to Duke in the Elite Eight.

12. 1996 Sweet 16: No. 2 Georgetown 98, No. 3 Texas Tech 90

Georgetown sophomore guard Allen Iverson finished with 32 points on 10 of 29 shooting and the Hoyas held off the Red Raiders in an ugly but entertaining game that featured 59 fouls.

“This was getting over the hump,” Georgetown senior forward Jerome Williams said. “Last year, we made the Sweet 16; this year we made the Sweet 16. If we had gone back home after today, we would have only gotten a few high-fives from our friends. We wanted to feel good and know that we’ve accomplished a lot this season and we can go on.”

Jason Sasser led Texas Tech with 25 points, while Darvin Ham, who shattered a backboard with a dunk in a win over North Carolina in the second round, had nine points and seven rebounds. Iverson’s college career ended with an 86-62 loss to UMass in the Elite Eight.