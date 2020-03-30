Nurmagomedov was scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, which originally was to take place in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 18 before New York banned large gatherings. Up until last week, he had been training at American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose before flying home to Russia.

AD

“Currently I am in Dagestan and I am training and preparing every day. Although I don’t know what am I preparing for,” Nurmagomedov said, per RT’s translation. “Because after we came to Russia we also learned that the borders are going to be locked. Same like in the States, same like in Europe, Emirates, everywhere. The whole world is in quarantine right now.”

AD

White declined to say where UFC 249 would take place last week, though he had said previously that it would not take place in the United States. On Monday, Nurmagomedov said UFC had given him “99 percent” assurance that the card would go on in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, though that country also has restricted travel because of coronavirus.

Now, according to Nurmagomedov, UFC might be looking to stage UFC 249 without him.

AD

“So now I am hearing that they are looking to organize it with or without me. Okay, go ahead,” he said.

“Everyone should follow the laws. I am not against it, I know that fighters need to feed their families and pay their bills. I know how hard it is for the fighter. Unless they fight they aren't getting any money.

“I am even hearing that they are looking for an opponent for Tony, because he is in the States and I am here in Russia. But I am here not on my own will.”

AD

Early Monday morning on Twitter, Ferguson accused Nurmagomedov of “hiding in Russia” and said he was using the pandemic “as an excuse to back out.”

“You Have Been Sent Many Locations, Send Us 1,” he wrote.