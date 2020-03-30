Maryland announced the players planned to transfer on the evening of Dec. 27, with Coach Mark Turgeon’s statement describing it as “a decision we felt was best for both sides.” The Mitchells stayed on campus during the spring semester.
Maryland had lost back-to-back games, against Penn State and Seton Hall, when the Mitchells left the program. The Terrapins finished last season 14-6 in the Big Ten, winning a share of the regular season conference title.
The 6-foot-10 twins were recruited by former Maryland assistant Kevin Broadus, who left the program after last season to become the head coach at Morgan State.
Neither of the twins played more than 10 minutes per game, but their departure left Maryland’s frontcourt without much depth through the rest of the season. The Terps eventually settled on a starting lineup with sophomore Jalen Smith and freshman Donta Scott as the forwards. Behind those two players, the Terps received limited support from Ricky Lindo Jr., Joshua Tomaic and Chol Marial.
Makhi started five games and averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per outing. Makhel had a smaller role, averaging 6.8 minutes a game. Turgeon said he planned to start Makhel against Oakland early in the season, but then Makhel “took the day off” in the practice the day before the game.
The twins attended Wilson High in the District for their senior year after also playing for Montverde Academy in Florida and Bishop McNamara in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
“They’re so identical,” Turgeon said in November. “And they care about each other so much. It’s like you’re talking to one, the other one’s listening. Sometimes when you’re talking to this one, the other one’s listening more because he’s concerned about his brother. And so we’re working on listening skills.”
