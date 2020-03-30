“I want to thank the University of Maryland and Coach Turgeon for everything over the last two years,” Lindo said in a statement. “I had a chance to be a part of some amazing moments that I will never forget, including winning a conference title. I’m appreciative of my coaches and teammates for all their support. After much discussion with my family, I have decided it is best to seek a new opportunity as I continue my college career.”

The 6-foot-8 sophomore from the District had his best game of the season against Fairfield on Nov. 19. He scored a career-high 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds just over a week after Turgeon benched Lindo for poor body language against Rhode Island.

“Sometimes when freshmen become sophomores, they think they need to be somebody else,” Turgeon said at the time. “And he just needs to be Ricky. If he’s Ricky, the rest will take care of itself.”

After playing for Wilson High, Lindo arrived at Maryland in mid-August in 2018 before his freshman season. His fellow freshmen joined the program earlier in the summer, working out together and spending 10 days in Italy with the team. Lindo initially planned to spend a postgraduate year at prep school, but Maryland needed frontcourt depth and Turgeon offered Lindo a scholarship.

Lindo worked his way into the eight-man rotation as a freshman, playing all 34 games and averaging 12.3 minutes. Lindo seemed primed for a larger role during his sophomore season, but he instead played less.

“I can’t thank Ricky enough for his commitment over the past two seasons and for helping our team win the Big Ten Championship this year,” Turgeon said in a statement. “Ricky was a great teammate and did everything I ever asked of him. He’s a fantastic person and I wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

With Makhi and Makhel Mitchell leaving the program in December, the Terrapins’ frontcourt significantly lacks depth. The only frontcourt players still on the roster are Smith, who could leave for the NBA; Donta Scott, a 6-foot-7 freshman starter; Joshua Tomaic, who played 3.4 minutes per game as a redshirt junior; and Chol Marial, a 7-2 freshman who played sparingly after dealing with persistent injuries through high school.

Maryland doesn’t have any forwards in its incoming freshman class, but the Terps could still add a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility.