“You get out what you put in,” Ron’Dell would still remember his disappointed father telling him, and the time since would prove his old man right.

He sharpened his academics and focus, earning a scholarship to play defensive end at Rutgers before he transferred to James Madison. After gaining weight and injuring his ankle, Carter changed his diet and cut out sugar; he not only stayed healthy, he tallied 53 tackles and 9.5 sacks before the Colonial Athletic Association named him defensive player of the year. He helped the Dukes reach the Football Championship Subdivision’s national title game.

Carter was a two-year captain and a star, bound almost certainly for a career — or at least an opportunity — in professional football.

“I got what I put in,” he would say later, and that’s what has made these past couple of weeks so confusing.

This month, the NFL joined the rest of the sports world by significantly altering its schedule in an attempt to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. The league canceled pro days — usually a valuable showcase for prospects before the draft — and grounded scouts and executives from all teams. The draft itself remains scheduled for late April, but fans are no longer invited and it will not be held in Las Vegas.

If the United States’ most popular sports league feels whipsawed by the short-term uncertainty, many of its would-be players are downright shaken by what this means for their long-term futures. College football’s superstars will be drafted, but what about those on the margins? Reaching the NFL for rank-and-file players — the small-school stars or large-school role players who compose the overwhelming majority of pro rosters — is less winning a lottery than making an impression at one of what is usually a reliable chain of annual showcases. Scouts and executives gather with their stopwatches and notebooks, scrawling their observations and identifying potential hidden gems.

“There’s a reason all these teams have scouts timing at the combine in addition to the official numbers,” NFL agent Hadley Engelhard said recently. “They only trust what they see with their own eyes.”

But this year that’s not possible, at least not in the traditional sense, and some scouting departments are trying to get creative by relying on technology such as video conferencing software. Others are leaning on their deepest, dustiest instincts.

“This is 1965-, 1970-style now,” said one member of an NFL scouting department, noting that the savviest teams will place more stock in studying game video and less in workout videos sent by players and agents. “The teams that are going to do well are ones with solid scouting departments; the strong staffs will dominate this draft. If you’re trying to do shortcuts, [video] cut-ups and analytics to get ahead, well, good luck to you.”

Each year there are stories about prospects maximizing those opportunities while the eyes are on them: wide receiver DK Metcalf at last year’s scouting combine, running back Phillip Lindsay at the University of Colorado’s pro day in 2018. Adam Thielen, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who last year signed a contract extension guaranteeing him $35 million, once drove about an hour in his native Minnesota to attend a Vikings tryout.

But now that chain is broken, and Carter is one of hundreds asking the same question: Will all that work and sacrifice — years of training and planning to peak at this very moment — be wasted?

“This is life for me. It’s no longer entertainment,” said Carter, who wasn’t among the 337 players invited to this year’s combine and was therefore relying on the events that came next, including his pro day and potential team visits. “I was a 6-year-old kid when I first started playing ball. It’s my dream here that’s at stake.”

‘There’s nothing I can do’

Two weeks after Tavien Feaster learned in 2015 that he had been named high school football’s No. 1 running back, he came home from school and learned something else: His family was moving. They had, not for the first time, been evicted.

“Man, this is real life,” Feaster would remember thinking, trying to recall exactly how many times his family was forced to move from one low-income housing development to another. “Freshman year in Collins Park, Park Hills, four different — is it four? Every year I lived in a different spot.”

This time he moved in with his aunt across town and his mom slept at Feaster’s grandmother’s house. The only time he saw LaTasha McElrath, who had worked two jobs to help raise her four kids and occasionally those of a few relatives, was during Feaster’s jaw-dropping games at Spartanburg High in South Carolina. He was fast, sure-handed, mature — a five-star recruit and a can’t-miss player for Clemson and, eventually, some lucky NFL team that would provide financial stability for Feaster and his family.

Then Feaster averaged six yards per carry and played three seasons for the Tigers — just not as frequently, or as memorably, as starter Travis Etienne. Feaster graduated from Clemson early last summer and announced plans to transfer to rival South Carolina. He carried the ball a little more often than he had during his first three seasons, but the Gamecocks went 4-8 and fell short of bowl eligibility.

“If you look at the numbers: yards per carry, the production, the pass blocking — what really matters,” Feaster said. “If you turn on the tape, you’ll see.”

But more and more, there just weren’t chances for anyone to see. Feaster, who was one of college football’s fastest players after once being clocked at 4.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash, wasn’t invited to the combine. He practiced in the run-up to the East-West Shrine Game but didn’t record a carry or catch.

Then, during the teeth of the pre-draft scouting period, the coronavirus began spreading, overwhelming the nation’s health-care system, news coverage and attention.

“I hope they don’t postpone our pro days,” Feaster would remember thinking, and then it happened. “I’ve been working for this moment, and when they tell us it’s postponed, it’s like: ‘Man, like, damn; there’s nothing I can do.’ ”

While most of the nation holds its breath and waits for an end, NFL hopefuls such as Feaster are waiting for a beginning. There are goals to be achieved and promises to be kept, if only to themselves.

“She always told me you don’t owe me nothing,” Feaster said of his mother. “Of course she’s going to tell me that. But I can’t wait, man. To buy her a house, a home, so you never have to move again? That day right there, that’s going to mean a lot to me.”

‘Will I have that opportunity?’

Carter, the former JMU star, tried to convince himself being snubbed by the NFL combine was a good thing. He could skip what is essentially sports’ biggest — and weirdest — beauty pageant and focus instead on preparing for his pro day.

When that also disappeared, he channeled his nervous energy into more workouts. But, it occurs to him, he has no idea what he should be working on right now. Should he increase his bench press or 40 time, baseline skills that scouts value, or focus only on football-specific activities? Should he be training in equipment, considering a tryout might occur months from now in a training camp setting?

“You’ve got to make sure you work on everything,” he said, and proper recovery and nutrition then become factors to weigh — largely without the guidance and protocol that normally define these weeks. “There’s only but so many times I can bench all day. I’m doing it, but I’d rather — I play football.”

Last week, the Senior Bowl — one of the first stops on the pre-draft tour — compiled an instructional video on how to conduct and film a reliable pro day. It has tips on not only how to run certain drills and record important measurements such as height and wingspan but also how to position cameras so they can pan the length of, for instance, a sprint.

“If you followed this thing step by step,” said Jim Nagy, the Senior Bowl’s executive director, “you could really tape a pro day and get it to the teams and have it be pretty darn valid.”

A former NFL personnel executive said most draft boards are already set, so there’s a limit to how much a prospect can improve his stock at this stage.

“[Team officials] have to trust [their] own instincts and intuitive feel, and [they’re] going to go back and comb the game films even more,” the former executive said.

A few days ago, Carter went to the grocery store and found the shelves fully stocked. He loaded up on lamb chops, chicken tenders and tilapia. He left the juice behind, but he did buy Crystal Light to sprinkle into his water. Then he went home, made dinner and waited.

“We’re stuck,” he said. “All we can do now is work out, work out, work out — until we get a call.”

It’s all he knows to do, same as most everyone, and because of the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus response, Carter has questions that — at least for now — have few answers.

“I just have to worry: Will I have that opportunity?” Carter said, and as the days keep passing, the questions keep coming, filling his head during the idle time.

What will it mean to the kids Carter speaks to in his native Baltimore, who once looked at him as proof that one of them can make it to college, if his dream is truncated for reasons beyond his control? How will he navigate the next stage of his life if all this work is for naught? Ten years after that D in world history and what Carter sees as a crossroads moment in his life, what will his dad tell him about this next one?

“It’s just one of these things where no one knows what’s going on,” he said. “Like, no one knows. Nobody has been in this position before. The NFL probably doesn’t even know what to do right now.”

He paused to take a breath.