With players trying to stay physically and mentally prepared for if/when the NHL season does resume, the organization has also been doing its part to help. The Capitals have been in constant communication with their players and staff nearly every day during this hiatus, making sure players are staying healthy.

Capitals strength and conditioning coach Mark Nemish has also been sending out weekly programs for players to help aid them in their training. As of Monday, no Capitals players have exhibited any coronavirus symptoms, according to Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan, who spoke on a Monday conference call with reporters.

AD

AD

In addition to making sure its players and staff are staying safe, MacLellan said the organization has been trying to stay prepared for anything that might come down the line if the league “gets a chance to continue to play — whether it’s in June, July or August.”

There is no set timetable from the league of when and if the NHL could resume. The period of self-quarantine for NHL players and team staff is set to end on April 6; however, President Trump announced Sunday that he extended social distancing guidelines through the end of April.

“It’s amazing how your life just comes to a halt and all the things you do day-to-day doesn’t matter anymore and all of a sudden there’s a big picture, there’s a reality going on and all the little things you’re concerned about on a daily basis don’t really matter much … It’s a change in lifestyle and it’s a change in probably priorities,” said MacLellan, who is at home in Minnesota to be closer to his two daughters and grandchildren.

AD

AD

For the Capitals, while the team initially wanted players to stick close to Washington after the initial pause of the season, nine players have left the area to go back home, while 14 have stayed.

Players such as Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, Nick Jensen and Nic Dowd are some of those who have remained in the District. Others, such as Ilya Samsonov, Jakub Vrana, Ilya Kovalchuk and Brenden Dillon have left the area to return to be closer to their families either in different parts of the country or overseas.

As for how the rest of the regular season and/or playoffs could work if the league does resume, MacLellan said he hasn’t thought too much about it, though he has been on conference calls with the league regularly to discuss an array of topics. However his initial thought is that he would like to see the Stanley Cup get awarded this season.

AD

AD

MacLellan said a lot of different options have been thrown around, but the biggest deciding factor will be how the coronavirus outbreak plays out and what time frame the league is working with. Ideally, MacLellan would prefer if teams were able to play a few games before the playoffs “to benefit the quality of play and the players’ health,” but he would be fine with jumping straight into the postseason.

Captain Alex Ovechkin said on Thursday he would want to jump right into the playoffs if the season continued.

“Like everybody else in the organization, probably in society, I look at it as day-to-day,” MacLellan said. “It seems like the situation changes day-to-day on where we’re at and where we’re headed, so I try to stay in that mind-set. We try and take care of our guys, you try and take care of your family at home and kind of move on from that.”

AD

AD

With any major pause, there is also a concern for quality of play if the league resumes. While the NHL has discussed needing some sort of training camp period before games are played to get the players acclimated to the ice again, there is still a sense that the ramp up period could take some time.

“I think it might be scrambly at first, but it’ll be accelerated because of the seriousness and what’s at stake if you’re playing for a championship or you jump right into the playoffs,” MacLellan said. “I think it’ll be hard but players will adapt to it.”

On the business side of this pause, MacLellan said the organizations has talked about all the possible scenarios for how the salary cap will be effected, how the NHL draft will work, scouting combine, contracts for next season, etc. There are currently no answers to those questions, but the team is trying to stay as prepared as possible. With big contracts such as Braden Holtby’s set to expire at the end of June, MacLellan said the league has also started to think ahead if the season gets extended.

AD

AD

“The league brought up that in the last call that [expiring contracts] would be extended through August if that was the case,” MacLellan said. “If that’s the route we were going doing down, the contracts I guess would have to be improved by the NHLPA still too, but they would go to the end of August, if that was the date they chose.”

For now, the Capitals, like the rest of the league, are in waiting mode.