Working on it— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 30, 2020
He apparently was not kidding around.
I don’t tease. I’m kinda a sure thing— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 30, 2020
If you recall, Woods and Mickelson played in a $9 million, winner-take-all contest called “The Match” over Thanksgiving weekend in 2018. The event was kind of a dud, with Mickelson eventually winning after 22 holes of pedestrian shot-making. Plus, the pay-per-view telecast was so full of glitches that Turner Sports simply made it free for everyone and handed out refunds. Nevertheless, in December 2018 Golf World reported that Mickelson and Woods had agreed to stage three more versions of “The Match,” perhaps with other professional golfers joining in.
Business at golf courses initially surged as the nation began to deal with the coronavirus pandemic before retreating as more and more people began to stay at home. On March 18, Mickelson tweeted that he had played while heeding the recommendations of an infectious-disease specialist:
I played golf using these guidelines and it was nice to get outside, be active and still be safe for myself and others. https://t.co/4azEQlESVx— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 18, 2020
The Masters and PGA Championship already have been postponed, with an announcement on the U.S. Open expected soon. The PGA Tour has canceled all tournaments through late May, as well.
As for Mickelson, he apparently has been working on his infamous calves during the quarantine.
😏— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 30, 2020