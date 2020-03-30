“These are all strong young men in really good health. That way they would be prepared whenever the action starts. And you can be ready for what will probably be a very tough championship once it starts.”

It was just a suggestion — and one that no one was on board with, particularly in light of statistics that show that youth offers little protection from the virus.

“Let’s put it this way,” he added, “it has not been well received.”

The first eight races of the 22-race F1 season have been either postponed or canceled, with the next races in Canada, France, Austria and Britain in June and July in doubt. Chase Carey, the head of F1, hopes to get the season underway with 15-18 races in late summer and could extend it into January.

Instead of holding a hotspot camp, drivers are using race simulators as well as self-isolating and working out at home. “Max [Verstappen], for example, I think he drives more races than in a real season. He does sim racing and sometimes competes in several races per day,” he said. “At the same time they all have their own physio, which they use for fitness exercises. That’s ideal for working out now

“If there is a racing season with 15 to 18 races, it will be very, very tough. There is no possibility to improve your fitness during the season. So it’s actually ideal to use this time now.”