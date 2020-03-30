Left without either top choice, new Redskins Coach Ron Rivera and Vice President of Player Personnel Kyle Smith quietly added depth and experience to a defense that will rely on an already-powerful front. Whenever football starts this year, the beginning of the Rivera’s Redskins era will have a defense that can keep the team in games while the offense grows.

As free agency heads into its third week and the NFL draft looms in less than a month, Washington’s offense continues to be filled with questions. Unable to land a difference-making playmaker like Cooper or Hooper, the Redskins still haven’t found a starting wide receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin or a tight end who can threaten defenses in the middle of the field. Nor has the question of the offensive line’s most important position – left tackle – been solved, with Trent Williams demanding to be traded or released.

Rivera and Smith did add depth to the offensive line by signing interior linemen Wes Schweitzer and Jeremy Vujnovich, and they kept guard Brandon Scherff via the franchise tag. Tight end Logan Thomas is an intriguing reserve, and newly signed receiver Cody Latimer and tight end Richard Rodgers could provide depth and help on special teams.

But some of the players who will form the core of Rivera’s offense of the future are probably going to come from the draft. The good news for Washington is that this is a deep draft for wide receivers, meaning the Redskins can find a potential starter in the third round or even later. Likewise, they should be able to get a contributor at tight end with their third round pick or one of the two they have in the fourth, should they choose to go that direction.

Doing so means Washington could experience some growing pains on offense this season, given that the team will be young at the quarterback position as well.

During a recent appearance on Charlotte radio station WFNZ, Rivera said he did not pursue Newton -- his star quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick in Carolina -- and made clear something he has hinted at in recent weeks: that he wants to start Haskins this year and hopefully build around him. When asked on the show if last week’s trade for former Panthers quarterback Allen, who is far less of a threat to Haskins than Newton, meant Haskins is the team’s No. 1 quarterback, Rivera replied: “That’s what we’re going into camp believing but they’re going to compete.”

Haskins’s improvement at the end of last season offers some hope that, along with what could be an impressive defense, the Redskins should be able to field a competitive team this year. But the franchise’s ultimate success depends on how fast Haskins grows and the young playmakers bond with him.

Rivera and Smith have added two running backs in Detroit’s J.D. McKissic and Tampa Bay’s Peyton Barber, who give Washington depth if Derrius Guice or Bryce Love remain injury questions. McKissic, who has lined up as a receiver a lot in his career, could be the versatile kind of player Rivera likes and might be counted upon to contribute heavily as the younger players develop.

Eventually Washington’s offense under Rivera will take shape, and the Redskins will figure out who their left tackle will be, and who will start at receiver along with McLaurin, and who will become the starting tight end. Some of those answers might come within a month. But once Cooper and Hooper said no, it became clear the Redskins’ offense probably will take time to grow.