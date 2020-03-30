O’Neal made a cameo in the first episode of “Tiger King,” during which he is seen visiting the G.W. Exotic Animal Park, then owned and operated by “Joe Exotic” — a.k.a. Joe Schreibvogel, Joe Maldonado, Joe Passage and Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

“Shout out to ‘Exotic Joe’ — I got two more tigers,” O’Neal is shown telling his co-hosts during TNT’s NBA pregame show, before Netflix viewers see him strolling with Maldonado-Passage and petting a tiger cub.

On a recent episode of his podcast, O’Neal addressed his appearance in “Tiger King,” saying, “Let me clear up myself right now. … People are going to make their own opinions, but I was just a visitor.”

“I met this guy — not my friend,” O’Neal said of Maldonado-Passage. “I don’t know him. Never had any business dealings with him, and I had no idea any of that stuff was going on.”

O’Neal didn’t specify what he meant by “that stuff,” but as recounted in the Netflix series — which the former NBA great said he “binge-watched” and thought was “a really good documentary” — Maldonado-Passage was eventually convicted of attempting a murder-for-hire scheme, and he was also found guilty on a number of charges related to the mistreatment of animals. He was sentenced in January to 22 years in prison.

In 2016, though, O’Neal was saying (via KXII) of his non-friend, “I endorse Joe Exotic for president.” In comments made at the park in Wynnewood, Okla., during that year’s Western Conference finals series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors, O’Neal praised the facility as having “all the animals you want to see,” including “tigers, ligers, little ligers, lions.”

For his part, Maldonado-Passage was reported at the time to have described O’Neal as a frequent visitor, going back a number of years, who “spends four or five hours here at the zoo playing with whatever animals we have.”

“You’ll never meet a bigger, nicer guy than Shaq,” Maldonado-Passage said in another report from that visit (via KOKH), adding that O’Neal had not actually bought a pair of tigers but was sponsoring their stay at his park. O’Neal was subsequently featured in an episode of Maldonado-Passage’s Internet show, “Joe Exotic TV.”

“I love tigers, especially white ones,” O’Neal said on his podcast, in which he suggested that his first visit to the G.W. zoo might have taken place during a 2012 playoff series between the Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks.

“So we go in there, and it’s a beautiful place, and the character that was there was Exotic Joe,” O’Neal continued. “I dropped some donations for the tigers’ foods and all that, we took pictures with tigers, and we went back a couple times.”

When asked if the Netflix series could paint him in a “bad light,” O’Neal replied, “People that know me, they know I’m righteous. I don’t harm tigers. I love tigers. I love white tigers. Do I put donations to these zoos to help these tigers out? I do, all the time.”

“Do I own tigers personally at my house? No, but I love tigers,” added O’Neal, who was reported by the New York Post in 2015 to have said he bought a pair of white tiger cubs 10 years before. The newspaper also reported that the tigers were living on a farm in Jacksonville, attended to by a man known as “Tiger Dave.”

The big cats most commonly associated with Jacksonville are jaguars, thanks to the NFL team, and on Saturday, Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew took advantage of “Tiger King’s” popularity. He posted to social media an image edited to show him posing with a jaguar while wearing the kind of garish shirt favored in the show by Maldonado-Passage.

“Jaguar King: Mustache, Madness and Mayhem,” blared a title with the image, to which the famously upper lip-adorned Minshew added in a caption, “Here kitty kitty.”

It remains to be seen if “Jaguar King” sticks for Minshew, but more than a few football fans are trying their hardest to take Maldonado-Passage’s moniker and make “Tiger King” happen for Joe Burrow. That could stand a good chance, considering that Burrow just led the LSU Tigers to an undefeated season and a national championship while winning the Heisman Trophy.

Oh, and the Ohio native appears to be all but a lock to get drafted first overall this year by none other than the Cincinnati Bengals. But if “Tiger King” is not to be, there’s always that other handle that jibes nicely with Burrow’s own first name. Joe Exotic, anyone?

2 weeks of Netflix binging 🤝 NFL Draft



Joe “Exotic” Burrow aka the real #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/bn41FoI8eU — FanDuel (@FanDuel) March 26, 2020

LSU, of course, is not the only SEC school that uses tigers for mascots. Missouri also does (as does Auburn), and that salient fact led to an online video that set Mizzou highlights to one of the tiger-centric songs Maldonado-Passage is heard (and occasionally seen) performing in the series.

I downloaded a Mizzou football hype vid from YouTube and paired it with Joe Exotic's "I Saw A Tiger." I tragically must announce they go together too well. pic.twitter.com/5svc9F7H74 — Matt Moreno (@TheMattMoreno) March 28, 2020

Staying in the SEC, it makes perfect sense that new Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, whose interests range far beyond the world of football — and who owned as a child a pet raccoon named Bilbo Baggins — would be a fan of “Tiger King.”

“It’s almost like a ‘Breaking Bad’ series that happens even more quickly, more suddenly, with even more bizarre twists and turns,” Leach said on a recent podcast with Clay Travis of Fox Sports.

“'Tiger King’ is well worth your time,” the coach added (via the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger). “Everybody wonders what exactly the boundaries, the dimension of the human experience is. This one definitely explores that.”

Also giving the series a strong endorsement on Friday were a couple of NHL players, including Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, who told the Arizona Coyotes’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson, “'Tiger King’ — you gotta watch that.”

“Oh my god, that show is nuts,” agreed the Calgary Flames’ Mark Giordano. “I’ve heard nothing but crazy stuff about that show,” said the Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat.

And you just knew Gritty would get in on the fun, right? Sure enough, the Philadelphia Flyers’ googly eyed mascot found his own use for Maldonado-Passage’s “I Saw a Tiger,” albeit with a decidedly smaller and tamer cat as a co-star.

I AM THE TIGER KING pic.twitter.com/SYT21bFMDv — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) March 27, 2020

Not about to be left out was Christian Yelich, who posted a photo Sunday that seemed to meld his face with that of Maldonado-Passage. “Let’s Get Exotic,” the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and 2018 National League MVP wrote in a caption.

To a self-described St. Louis Cardinals fan who promised to switch his allegiance to the Brewers if Yelich used one of Maldonado-Passage’s songs as his walk-up music, the latter replied, “Deal.” It might be worth noting that Yelich’s career OPS versus the Detroit Tigers is 1.303, his second-highest against any opponent.

Among those delighted at the success of “Tiger King” is Maldonado-Passage himself, according to one of the co-directors of the Netflix series, Eric Goode.

“He is absolutely ecstatic about the series and the idea of being famous,” Goode told the Los Angeles Times. “He’s absolutely thrilled. I think he is trying to be an advocate for — no surprise — criminal justice reform. He is in a cage and of course he’s going to say that he now recognizes what he did to these animals.”

Of the notoriety “Tiger King” has earned Maldonado-Passage, O’Neal declared: “So listen — I love tigers, I love cats, and I will continue to go to people’s sanctuaries, their farms, and look at their cats. That’s not going to stop me. I love cats.”