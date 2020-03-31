It’s unknown when or if Major League Baseball will begin its 2020 season, but looking back at the playoffs of the past we can still celebrate some of the most dominant postseason players of all time. And one in particular deserves to be praised ahead of all others.

To add some objectivity and narrow the scope, we leaned into metrics. Context neutral championship win probability added was used to determine the ranking, since it calculates the impact of each play on the team’s probability of winning the World Series without padding stats for players just because they happened to find themselves in situations more often when the game was on the line. Some benchmarks to keep in mind. If a player’s championship win probability is zero, that means they were an average player in the postseason. The higher the number, the more influential that player was to their team’s title hopes. A championship leverage index of one is equal to an average play on Opening Day. The higher that number is, the more crucial the situation.

Here are the five most clutch players in MLB playoff history.

1. Mariano Rivera (1995 to 2011)

Championship win probability added: 1.8 cWPA, average championship leverage index: 60.3 aCLI

There is clutch, and then there is Mo. The all-time saves king (652, 306 more than Craig Kimbrel, who leads all active players with 346) won five World Series rings with the New York Yankees, the only club he ever played for, and earned the Most Valuable Player Award in the 1999 World Series plus American League Championship Series MVP honors in 2003. He went 42 for 47 in save opportunities in his playoff career and posted a 0.70 ERA in the postseason, the lowest in history. More people have walked on the moon (12) than scored against Rivera in the postseason (11).

If we look simply at win probability added in the playoffs, how much a player improves his team’s chances to win a single game regardless of its impact on a World Series title, Rivera (11.5 WPA in playoffs) was more than three times as valuable as Curt Schilling (3.6), who ranks second in baseball history.

2. Babe Ruth (1915 to 1932)

Championship win probability added: 0.9 cWPA, average championship leverage index: 72.2 aCLI

The Great Bambino won seven World Series titles, three with the Boston Red Sox and four with the New York Yankees, with clutch performances on both sides of the diamond.

As a pitcher he won all three of his World Series starts as a member of the Red Sox, allowing only three earned runs in 31 innings, including a complete game, 1-0 shutout against the Chicago Cubs in the 1918 World Series. The Sultan of Swat also hit .326 with 15 home runs, 33 RBIs and 37 runs in the postseason. Of his 10 most-clutch hits in the playoffs, seven were home runs in the World Series.

3. John Smoltz (1991 to 2009)

Championship win probability added: 0.7 cWPA, average championship leverage index: 39.8 aCLI

Smoltz produced the second-most wins (15) while pitching the third-most playoff innings of all time (209) yet only has one World Series ring in five appearances to show for it. Don’t blame him though. Smoltz provided the Atlanta Braves with five pitching performances in the World Series that earned him game scores, a metric created by Bill James to judge a starting pitcher’s effectiveness in a single game, above 60, which indicates an above-average performance. Atlanta lost three of those games, the second-most losses for a pitcher in baseball history when a hurler had an outing with a game score of 60 or higher in the World Series. Two of those, against Jack Morris and the Minnesota Twins in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series and against Andy Pettitte and the Yankees in Game 5 during the 1996 World Series, were 1-0 nail-biters.

4. Albert Pujols (2001 to 2014)

Championship win probability added: 0.6 cWPA, average championship leverage index: 34.3 aCLI

Pujols played in 77 playoff games (74 for the St. Louis Cardinals), hitting .323 with 19 home runs and 54 RBI, helping St. Louis bring home two World Series titles.

His best World Series performance occurred during Game 3 against the Texas Rangers in 2011. Pujols went 5-for-6 with three home runs and six RBI, allowing him to join Ruth and Reggie Jackson as the only players to hit three home runs in a World Series game. Pablo Sandoval would later join this exclusive club a year later.

His biggest postseason hit would be a three-run home run off Brad Lidge in Game 5 of the 2005 NLCS, a swing that improved the Cardinals’ chances of winning the game by 73 percentage points and the World Series title by almost 11 percent.

5. Carlos Beltran (2004 to 2017)

Championship win probability added: 0.3 cWPA, average championship leverage index: 34.8 aCLI

New York Mets fans have to be wondering how Beltran makes this list. After all, his no-swing strikeout against Adam Wainwright ended the 2006 National League Championship Series and sent the Cardinals to the World Series. But that low-light shouldn’t eclipse all the other postseason at-bats of his career.

Beltran hit .307 with a 1.021 OPS in the playoffs and helped the Houston Astros mightily in 2004. He hit .455 with eight home runs, 14 RBI and 21 runs scored in 12 games that year although the Astros fell short of the ultimate prize. Other key hits include a single off Kenley Jansen in the 13th inning of Game 1 of the 2013 NLCS as a member of the Cardinals (added 4.3 percentage points to St. Louis title hopes), a two-run home run off Jeff Weaver in Game 1 of the 2006 NLCS when he was in New York (added 4.0 percentage points to the Mets World Series chances) and a single off Craig Breslow in Game 2 of the 2013 World Series (added 4.0 percentage points).

