The league-wide initiative of financial support for Minor League players has been extended through May 31st. pic.twitter.com/oBKM5JCimC— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) March 31, 2020
Minor league players are not paid during the offseason or spring training, and typically make between $300 and $500 per week during the five-month regular season, depending on the level.
Minor leaguers are not represented by a union, and thus did not stand to benefit from the agreement reached last week between MLB and the MLB Players Association that provided for $170 million in salaries to big league players for 2020, even if there is no season.
MLB’s statement Tuesday also said it was suspending the Uniform Player Contracts with minor league players and informing minor league teams that big league clubs are unable to supply their affiliates with minor league players due to the “national health emergency” — steps the league described as procedural.
There remains no indication of when the 2020 season, for both the major and minor leagues, can get underway. MLB has said it will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which currently recommend a ban on large gatherings for several weeks.