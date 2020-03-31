Major League Baseball said Tuesday it would extend the $400-per-week stipends and medical benefits to minor league players through the end of May — or until the start of the new season, whichever comes first — as the novel coronavirus pandemic cuts deeper into the 2020 baseball schedule.

Until the extension, the stipends, originally announced on March 19, had been scheduled to expire on April 9, when the minor league season was to have opened. At the time of the original announcement MLB said it would work with teams to develop “an industry-wide plan for minor league player compensation from April 9th through the beginning of the coming season.”

Minor league players are not paid during the offseason or spring training, and typically make between $300 and $500 per week during the five-month regular season, depending on the level.

Minor leaguers are not represented by a union, and thus did not stand to benefit from the agreement reached last week between MLB and the MLB Players Association that provided for $170 million in salaries to big league players for 2020, even if there is no season.

MLB’s statement Tuesday also said it was suspending the Uniform Player Contracts with minor league players and informing minor league teams that big league clubs are unable to supply their affiliates with minor league players due to the “national health emergency” — steps the league described as procedural.

There remains no indication of when the 2020 season, for both the major and minor leagues, can get underway. MLB has said it will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which currently recommend a ban on large gatherings for several weeks.