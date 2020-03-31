Blair O’Donovan, the team’s director of physical preparation, has used Zoom video conferencing to lead players through individualized workouts.

When players need more than physical exercise, Derick Anderson, a leading sports psychologist, and two local pastors have been on call.

When they need to know what to eat at home — the kitchen inside the practice facility closed — team nutritionist Sue Saunders Bouvier has shared advice. And if players don’t know the difference between a skillet and a sauce pan, chef Stephen Korda has guided novices through cooking sessions.

“So far, so good,” general manager Tommy Sheppard said.

Amid the NBA shutdown, no Wizards player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On March 12, the team announced in a statement it would test its members who develop flu-like symptoms.

“We haven’t had any issues,” Sheppard said recently. “Our guys have been asymptomatic. We haven’t had the cause to go out and test people and I think we have to be real cognizant of shortages of tests … and also logically, let’s wait.”

When the NBA permitted players to travel, several Wizards left the area to return to their home bases. As of March 23, Sheppard estimated 13 players still remained in market but expected that number to dwindle as the league hiatus continues. The Wizards don’t mind their players leaving as long as they continue to practice social distancing and remember to be a professional and stay in shape.

Bradley Beal and John Wall, high-paid veterans who own palatial homes equipped with basketball courts and weight rooms, should be just fine. (They have live-streamed their workouts on Instagram.) The younger players on roster, however, have more of a challenge. The public fitness rooms inside their apartment complexes or condominiums might be closed, so they are left confined to their space without much equipment. Still, the Wizards found a fix for that.

The team sent every player a kit with tactile foam rolls and performance bands. Some were for light resistance to attach around their ankles for squats, others were heavy duty enough to hang from the ceiling for lat pull downs. Though each player received something different for their personal needs, the team shared the same goal: stay active and try to keep a routine.

“It’s a very challenging time, so for us I think we have to sympathize and emphasize with players who are used to being in more structure, as we all are finding ourselves in a new reality and make the best of the situation.” said Sashi Brown, chief planning and operations officer at Monumental Basketball. “A big piece of that is communication and finding creativity and innovative ways to be in touch with players and help them find solutions for staying in shape, working out, eating the right way while we’re out.”

The Wizards are also using the strength and conditioning software Bridge. Almost daily, players receive personalized workouts through the app and train while watching a video. Some players may need more guidance, so O’Donovan and other staffers put them through workouts conducted over Zoom.

The virtual face-to-face sessions have continued into the kitchen, if necessary. In an effort to keep players off junk food, Korda, who is in his first year as a chef for Monumental Basketball, has demonstrated how to cook, and what to put into their food. Beginning Monday, the organization and its hospitality provider, Flik, launched meal service. Players who are still in the area can order a lunch and dinner two to three times a day and pick up the prepared meal at the practice facility.

The Wizards say they’re not trying to play big brother, constantly keeping tabs on their players. If a guy needs to be left alone to get his work done, they’ll respect that. Still, they want to tailor assistance to each individual and make sure no player gets left behind.

“The coaches and the medical staff kind of divide up the roster but they’re poking every player every day: ‘What did you do today? Let me see you,' ” Sheppard said. “The younger guys are the ones you’re concerned about. Older veteran players, I’m not as worried about their professionalism and their ability to [say]: ‘Hey, I’ve got to stay in shape because this is my job.’”

Besides fitness, the Wizards were concerned about their players’ mental health through the pandemic. Some players have young children, and might not be able to stand hearing cartoon theme songs much longer. There are also six international players on the Wizards who cannot leave the country, and they might be longing for family. Monumental Basketball officials said they planned for these issues and in follow-up conference calls, in which players and staffers were reminded of team resources.

“We had nutritionists, chefs and mental health [professionals] fully available for our players since Day 1,” said Daniel Medina, the chief of athlete care and performance.

This season, Anderson and his team of sports psychologists began working with the Monumental Basketball teams, and have been available to players and their families over the hiatus. Also, the team chaplains have counseled players who have missed the routine of chapel on game nights and Bible study during road trips, according to Sheppard.

While some resources can be deeply personal, the Wizards still want to keep a bond within the team. There are plans for a virtual group yoga class, led by Mariam Moghaddam, an instructor and the wife of Wizards’ player development coach Kamran Sufi. Sheppard also envisions starting a book club, in which he’ll send out specific titles for different players to help them pass the time wisely.

But even online video gaming and social media can be useful at times. Sheppard has enjoyed scrolling past the banter about their virtual showdowns or watching the latest TikTok dance routine performed by Beal and his fiancee, Kamiah Adams.

“Bradley and Kamiah are becoming TikTok rock stars,” Sheppard said. “Everybody’s staying connected, guys are commenting on other guys’ posts and talking smack.”