That photo raised eyebrows Wednesday, and not just because the trio was doing an exceptionally poor job of practicing social distancing.

The list of NFL teams that might actually need Brown, and, perhaps more importantly, hope to keep him on something resembling his best behavior, is extremely limited. In fact, the Ravens may be the only squad that plausibly fits the bill after the Buccaneers bowed out.

AD

AD

Brown made it clear he wanted to reunite with Tom Brady following the pair’s brief experience as teammates last year in New England — and the ex-Patriots quarterback has given indications he felt similarly — but Tampa Bay Coach Bruce Arians decisively squashed that scenario last week.

Arians, who coached Brown in 2010 and 2011 while an assistant in Pittsburgh, called Brown a “diva” last year, and likely paid close attention to the way Brown burned a number of bridges with the Steelers, who eventually traded him in 2019 to the Oakland Raiders. Brown didn’t even make it to the regular season with Oakland, which released him in early September, at which point the seven-time Pro Bowler quickly joined the Patriots, an experiment that lasted just one week.

AD

Brown stayed unemployed the rest of the season, and matters got worse for him in January, when he was shown on video berating both the mother of his young children and police officers at his residence in Hollywood, Fla. Later that month, he spent a night at the Broward County Jail and made a court appearance in connection with allegations of attacking a moving-truck driver.

AD

More recently, though, Brown has offered several apologies, and claimed he would be “really grateful” to “play anywhere.” Assuming he feels chastened by his experiences over the past six months, a team that takes a chance on him could potentially be buying low on a stellar talent who might be less inclined to cause off-field headaches.

AD

It’s already apparent that Brown has a good relationship with his younger cousin, with whom he has been working out, and joining the Ravens could let Brown not only play with Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, but also face the Steelers twice a year.

Baltimore, by the same token, has had a front-row seat for the “AB” show for many years. Over the 17 games Brown has played against the Ravens, he has amassed 99 catches for 1,191 yards and five touchdowns.

Moreover, while the Ravens led the NFL last year in points scored and were second in yards gained en route to a 14-2 record, they could stand to upgrade at wide receiver. Marquise Brown showed promise but also struggled with injuries, posting 46 catches for 584 and seven touchdowns, second on the team to tight end Mark Andrews.

AD

AD

Baltimore’s other receivers combined for just 69 catches and 835 yards, and the whole group’s total yardage in 2019 was the lowest for an NFL’s team’s wide receivers since the 2012 Kansas City Chiefs (per the Baltimore Sun).

Adding Antonio Brown, arguably the league’s best wide receiver for the previous decade, could represent a major boost to Baltimore’s attack. ESPN did report Wednesday that the Ravens are thought to prefer improving the position through what’s regarded as a deep draft rather than via free agency.

On the other hand, Brown isn’t your average free agent, particularly at a point in the offseason when most of the coveted players available at every position have been signed.

AD

If nothing else, he made a positive impression Wednesday on a receiver expected to go early in the draft. Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, who also took part in the workout in Florida, reportedly came away saying that Brown “looks good."

“He looks like he could play another eight, nine, 10 years,” Jeudy added.