If Hamilton is eligible to play next season, he would boost the Terps’ thin frontcourt. Twin freshman forwards Makhi and Makhel Mitchell left the program in December. Sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr. announced his decision to transfer Tuesday. Jalen Smith, the team’s standout sophomore, has yet to announce his decision about whether he will forgo his remaining eligibility to declare for the NBA draft, but he is projected to be a first-round pick.
Apart from Smith, the only frontcourt players on Maryland’s roster are Donta Scott, a 6-foot-7 starter; Joshua Tomaic, who played sparingly last season; and center Chol Marial, the 7-foot-2 freshman who debuted after dealing with injuries through much of high school. Hamilton adds a needed lift to that group of players.
With incoming freshman guards Marcus Dockery and Aquan Smart also set to join the program this offseason, Maryland currently has one remaining scholarship, but will have two if Smith leaves. The Terps would still benefit from adding another big man and a true point guard, particular graduate transfers who are guaranteed immediate eligibility.
Maryland, which earned a share of the Big Ten regular season title last season, will return players like Scott and a strong set of guards in Aaron Wiggins, Darryl Morsell and Eric Ayala. But the team still needs help to fill the significant void left by point guard Anthony Cowan Jr.'s graduation and the possible departure of Smith.
Read more:
Spring sport athletes can officially receive an extra year of eligibility after NCAA Division I Council vote