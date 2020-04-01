Smith’s request to the NFL to be reinstated remains pending.
Smith is a former Pro Bowl and all-pro selection for the 49ers who has 47.5 sacks in his 59 career NFL games. He totaled 33.5 sacks for the 49ers in his first two NFL seasons, including 19.5 as a second-year pro in 2012.
His agreement with the Cowboys was first reported by Fox Sports.
The NFL initially suspended Smith for the first nine games of the 2014 season. The league suspended him again for one year in November 2015 for violating the sport’s substance abuse policy.
Smith was involved in a series of incidents in which he was arrested multiple times for suspicion of DUI, and faced weapons charges that later were reduced. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of probation, along with counseling and community service, in November 2018 after pleading no contest to two misdemeanor charges as part of a plea deal with San Francisco prosecutors to resolve a domestic violence case.
Read more on the NFL: