Dunbar, who was entering the final year of his contract and due $3.4 million this season, had demanded to be traded or released for the last three months. The 27-year-old said he had a “great meeting” with new Redskins Coach Ron Rivera, but that the team failed to put their money where their mouth was when it came to making him feel like a valued member of the defense.

“They told me what type of player they feel I was and things like that, and they felt like I was a great player,” Dunbar said. “Everyone has their weaknesses, but they felt like there was way more positives than negatives. Me being on the last year of my deal with no guarantee, I’m like, ‘If you feel like this about me as a player, why not give me some form of security?' Whether it was a restructure on this year, or a guarantee on this year. … This is the NFL, anything can happen.”

Dunbar had a career-high four interceptions in 11 games last season and was ranked the No. 2 cornerback in coverage, behind only Richard Sherman, by the analytics website Pro Football Focus. After suffering a hamstring injury and ending the season on injured reserve for a second consecutive year, Dunbar made it clear he had no intention of attending Redskins OTAs without a new contract.

“Last year I saw Reuben Foster tore his whole leg up on the first day of OTAs, so my thing is, if you feel like I’m this type of player that you tell me I am, why not show me that? I don’t have no history, never been to jail, never been in trouble, never failed a drug test, so at that point I felt like it was just time to go.”

The news that Dunbar had finally been traded for a fifth-round pick didn’t exactly come as a surprise to the former Florida wide receiver, who transitioned to cornerback early in his NFL career.

“Ron called me and was like, ‘Hey man, I really didn’t want to trade you, but we’re sending you to Seattle,'" Dunbar said. “ … I was ecstatic. I kind of had an idea — I know there was quite a few teams that was interested — but I kind of had an idea that Seattle was interested. I feel like it’s a great situation for me, a great team, they contend for the Super Bowl every year."

With the NFL’s offseason programs postponed indefinitely amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, Dunbar is home in Miami and training in his backyard. He said an iPad is on the way from the Seahawks, and he isn’t worried about his contract status with his new team.

“As long as I can watch film and get an idea of what’s going on, I’ll be fine,” Dunbar said.