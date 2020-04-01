“That’s just a move that they made to try to get the football team better,” Fuller said Wednesday during a conference call with reporters, his tone the equivalent of a verbal shrug. “I’m just excited to get back there, see everybody, work with the guys, meet the new coaching staff.”

Even though he had an up-and-down two years in Kansas City, Fuller returns to Washington at the peak of his career. He is a champion (his athletic, fourth-quarter interception helped the Chiefs seal their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years). He is rich ($13.5 million of his new four-year, $40 million deal is guaranteed). He is taking on a big role (slotted in as the presumptive No. 1 cornerback after the Redskins traded Quinton Dunbar to the Seattle Seahawks).

This puts Fuller in an unusual spot because, even though he is the team’s most accomplished corner, he has mostly played slot cornerback throughout his career. The Redskins might ask Fuller to bump outside, his position in high school and college, because he could bring a steadying presence the team hasn’t had there in several seasons. For now, though, it’s unclear how the Redskins will use him.

Fuller himself doesn’t know what his role will be as the Redskins finish free agency and look to the draft to build their roster. The coaching staff hasn’t ironed out their expectations for him, Fuller said, because they haven’t been able to meet while the novel coronavirus pandemic creates global chaos. Fuller expressed excitement “to show my talent … anywhere on the field,” whether at outside corner, in the slot or, on a rare occasion, at safety. He does, though, prefer one of those positions.

“I always think of myself as [an outside] corner first,” Fuller said, adding, “I remember after my second year, my older brother kind of made a joke with me, ‘cause he knows how much I love corner, being on the outside. He was like, 'You might've played so good on the inside that teams will only want you to play in there.’”

Fuller, a Baltimore native, comes from one of the most accomplished football families in the DMV. His three older brothers — Vincent, Corey and Kyle — all played for Virginia Tech, too, and spent stints of varying lengths in the NFL. Kyle, a Chicago Bears cornerback, is the only other Fuller still in the league. Their mother and father, Nina and Vincent, still live in Baltimore, and returning to the DMV intrigued the free agent this offseason.

Yet Fuller refused to get his hopes up when the Redskins spoke with his agent, Joel Segal, at the NFL scouting combine. He knew this was a business. But he couldn’t help but like what the Redskins had to offer: a new coach with a good reputation, a fearsome defensive front to pressure opposing quarterbacks and a coaching staff with a track record of developing cornerbacks like James Bradberry and Donte Jackson, whom Fuller respected. Then his phone rang with the Redskins offer.

“I said, ‘Say less, let’s do it,’” Fuller remembered.

The family celebrated Fuller’s return. He would be closer not only to his parents but his brother Vincent’s newborn son. Corey joked with Fuller that, now that he was so close, their mom might try to move in with him. Shortly after signing, Fuller told his mother she couldn’t come to his games. Nina hadn’t attended them when Fuller was with the Redskins the first time, either, because her son wanted nothing more after his games than a big Sunday dinner with the family.

“Sweet potato with marshmallows, collard greens, mac and cheese,” Fuller said. “As long as she cook those three, I'm cool with anything else.”

Amid the pandemic, Fuller said he’s changed up his workouts to include more body weight exercises. But he’s confident he’ll get through the spring and summer and be ready to go whenever the season starts. He is now focused most on translating what he learned in Kansas City about how to win and implementing those lessons in Washington.

On Wednesday, when everything seemed uncertain but possible, Fuller talked about mind set and culture and leadership. He talked about how, with the Chiefs, it felt like the Super Bowl was the expectation from the spring. It might not seem like that now, especially not this spring, but Fuller wants the Redskins to get there. He wants to make this team feel how he once did. He still remembers the screaming fans, the masses of red, the dream come to life that was the championship parade in Kansas City.

“It was fun. It was fun,” he said. “We got to get one in D.C., too.”