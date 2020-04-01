

Quarterback Cam Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft and 2015 regular season MVP, was released by the Carolina Panthers in March. (Chuck Burton)

The 2020 NFL season, like the rest of the sports world, is on pause due to the risks associated with the novel coronavirus but the league is feeling “pretty confident” the season will start on time. As a result, franchises haven’t shied away from spending money this offseason. According to the Wall Street Journal, NFL players signed deals totaling up to $2.6 billion during the first week of free agency, a 6.5 percent increase over the first week of 2019.

Most of the big names have their deals locked up. Dak Prescott, Hunter Henry, Derrick Henry, A.J. Green and Chris Jones were brought back on the franchise tag. Tom Brady, Byron Jones and Philip Rivers got paid handsomely to join new clubs. And Drew Brees, Amari Cooper and Ryan Tannehill all re-signed with their teams from 2019.

That only leaves a few impact players and diamonds in the rough for teams to pick up in hopes of improving their squad for the upcoming season, with these five among the best of the bunch.

Cam Newton, quarterback, 30 years old

Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft and 2015 regular season MVP, was released by the Carolina Panthers in March and is looking for a fresh start. For a highly decorated quarterback to last this long means there is some cause for concern from teams. Newton missed 14 games last season with a foot injury and the final two games of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury that also required surgery. The analysts at Sports Injury Predictor estimate his chances of getting hurt in any single game is close to four percent, the third-highest at the position heading into next season.

The good news is, when healthy, he drives the offense. From 2011 to 2017 he accounted for more than two-thirds of his team’s offensive touchdowns (69 percent), per data from TruMedia. That included nearly half of Carolina’s rushing touchdowns (45 percent).

"Not sure he fits into many offenses"



Cam Newton's top WRs in TDs:



in the NFL:

22-Devin Funchess

19-Ted Ginn

18-Kelvin Benjamin

16-Steve Smith

12-Brandon LaFell



in college:

8-Emory Blake

7-Darvin Adams

4-Terrell Zachery



...FITS into offenses??



Howard, he IS the offense https://t.co/cO93yHGasf — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 28, 2020

Jameis Winston, quarterback, 25 years old

Winston led the league in passing yards (5,109) with 33 touchdowns and a league-high 30 interceptions last year, making him the only passer in NFL history to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a season. His seven interceptions returned for touchdowns in 2019 is also an NFL record.

In fairness, his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, featured a below-average pass-blocking unit (22nd per Football Outsiders) after adjusting their sack rate for strength of schedule, forcing him into a number of pressure situations. And it was in those situations he threw nearly half of his total interceptions (14).

Jameis Winston (2019) Completion rate Yards per attempt TD rate INT rate Passer rating No pressure 67 percent 8.7 6 percent 3 percent 98.6 Plays under pressure 45 percent 6.8 3 percent 6 percent 44.5

Jadeveon Clowney, edge rusher, 27 years old

Clowney hasn’t lived up to the hype of being the No. 1 overall pick in 2014 but he’s been a solid pass rusher in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowler has 32 sacks with 165 hurries, 102 hits and 48 knockdowns in six NFL seasons and he was the 13th highest-graded edge rusher of 2019, per Pro Football Focus, despite registering just three sacks. The player one spot ahead of him, Chandler Jones of the Arizona Cardinals, is set to earn $16 million in 2020.

There are at least a dozen teams looking to find an edge rusher in this year’s draft and once the deadline for compensatory picks passes at 4:01 p.m. on Apr. 27, there could be a bidding war for Clowney’s services.

Logan Ryan, cornerback, 29 years old

The seven-year veteran was targeted 86 times in 2019 and allowed 658 yards and six touchdowns while breaking up 13 passes with four interceptions, resulting in an 85.3 passer rating against. The league average passer rating was 92.7 last year. Ryan was also credited with 113 tackles (73 solo) and four forced fumbles in 16 games. He was the only cornerback with at least 100 tackles and double-digit passes defensed in 2019.

Ryan has also been to the postseason six times and was a part of two Super Bowl champion teams in New England (2014 and 2016).

Everson Griffen, edge rusher, 32 years old

Griffen, a four-time Pro Bowl defensive end and a second-team all-pro selection in 2017, was the 16th best edge rusher of 2019, per Pro Football Focus, after producing eight sacks, 14 hits and 43 hurries for the Minnesota Vikings. No defensive end playing in a 4-3 defensive scheme had more pressures from the right side than Griffen last season. He also stopped 17 rushing attempts at or behind the line of scrimmage (14th most among defensive ends playing in a 4-3 defensive scheme).

