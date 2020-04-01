Jones, 32, had previously pleaded guilty to a DUI incident in New York in 2012, so New Mexico prosecutors considered it a second offense.

“While we all work to understand and cope with stress and uncertainties surrounding the current state of our world, I want to express how truly disappointed I am that I have become the source of a negative headline again, especially during these trying times,” Jones said in a statement released by his representatives.

“I am disappointed for letting down the people I care about the most, my family, friends and my fans. This morning I entered into a plea deal with the Albuquerque DA’s office. I accept full responsibility for my actions and I know that I have some personal work to do to which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol.”

Early Thursday morning, an Albuquerque police officer who said he heard a gunshot nearby found Jones in the driver’s seat of a black Jeep. According to a criminal complaint, the officer found a bottle of alcohol behind the passenger seat and said Jones’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. He also had “a strong odor of alcohol coming from his facial region.”

Jones then submitted to field sobriety tests and “performed poorly on all three of them,” according to the officer. His blood alcohol level was found to be twice the legal limit after a breathalyzer was administered.

In a video of the arrest that was obtained by ESPN, Jones admitted to drinking vodka earlier and said he was going “stir crazy” being cooped up at home. At the time of the incident, Jones said he was talking to some homeless people.

“I saw these homeless guys. I was being nice to them,” Jones said. “Having a conversation with them, treating them like humans.”

Though Jones denied knowing anything about a gunshot, a search of the vehicle turned up a handgun. A spent round was located outside the driver’s side door. However, prosecutors dropped a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon in the plea agreement.

Considered one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters in history, Jones has only one loss over his career (by disqualification). He has held the UFC light heavyweight title on two occasions, with his current run beginning in December 2018. His first reign as champion ended in 2017 when he was stripped of his belt after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

Besides his previous New York DUI arrest, Jones also has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident in 2015 and, in October, pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge over an incident involving a waitress.

Jones last fought in February, with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.