Alizee joins sister Haley, who is six, and brother Vince, who is three. Backstrom said he and his fiancee, Liza, remain healthy and safe and applauded the health care workers for helping them through Alizee’s birth during such a tumultuous time.

“All the nurses, doctors that’s involved in the hospital — I was just at the hospital so I know how good they’re doing and how helpful they were,” the 32-year-old Swede said on a video conference call with reporters Wednesday. “Without them, this is going to take a lot longer. They’re sacrificing themselves for others, which is probably one of the nicest things that a human being can do. God bless them and thanks for the help.”

Backstrom, who has remained in the area during the hiatus, is the third Capitals player to welcome a new member of the family since the season was postponed March 12.

Nick Jensen and his wife, Jenner, welcomed their first child, Lorenzo Luck Jensen, on St. Patrick’s Day. T.J. Oshie, and his wife, Lauren, celebrated the birth of their third child, and first son, Campbell Richard Oshie, a day later. Alex Ovechkin and his wife, Nastya, are expecting their second child, another boy, in May,

Backstrom said while the Capitals’ group chat has remained pretty quiet otherwise, it has blown up with one particular thing: baby pictures.

“Everything is about that now while you are a stay-at-home dad,” he said. “It’s different, that’s for sure, but at the same time you get some quality time that you probably never have had before. But, at the end of the day, you’ve just got to be positive about it.”

And while Backstrom and Liza have their hands full with a new baby, Backstrom said he’s also making sure he continues to stay in shape and keep his mind straight during the hiatus. With a large backyard and nice weather, he’s been able to play outside with his kids, take walks, ride bikes, go on runs, use their pool, play baseball — just whatever they as a family can do to get exercise and keep moving.

“Me personally, I can’t sit around for too long, and my kids can’t either,” Backstrom quipped.

As Backstrom pointed out, this type of pause differs from a typical bye week or even the offseason. With those, there have always been goals in mind and players know the exact schedule of when they start up again. With this suspension, even speculating when they could come back is premature. That’s why trying to keep as close to a normal routine as possible has been key.

Like many other players have stated, Backstrom said if the season can resume, he would favor starting with the playoffs after some sort of initial training camp and a few exhibition games. He is prepared to play into late summer if that is what the league decides, but strongly believes there should be “a champion this year if possible, that’s for sure."

As far as when the NHL could start up again, Backstrom said he thinks it would be “really tough” to play without fans and the atmosphere they bring. However, if that is the only way to get hockey back up and running, he would be in favor of it.

“I’ve been looking around at the TV channels these days and there is absolutely nothing on, just old games, which the first couple days is fun but it gets boring after a while so you want to play and want to get back to work like everyone else, but it would be really tough to play without fans.” Backstrom said. “But if that is the restrictions on all the people higher up than us, yeah we have to accept it.”

As this stretch continues, Backstrom admitted the simplest thing: Yes, he does miss hockey.