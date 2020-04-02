The Redskins had no comment on the lawsuit and Guice’s agents did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Richmond Times Dispatch was the first to report about the lawsuit against Guice and his agents.
Guice is hardly the first player to switch agents before a draft, and it’s common practice for agents to loan their clients money against future earnings.
Mikhail alleges he negotiated a four-year deal with Nike that would pay Guice $40,000 a year with a $100,000 signing bonus, a $35,000 advertising deal with Hyundai, a $17,000 autograph signing agreement with Panini America and a $35,000 agreement with Leaf trading cards The suit also says Guice had a deal to make up to $600,000 in autograph signings.
The suit says Guice’s current agency was supposed to pay back the loans Guice took from Mikhail.
Guice was projected by many to be a borderline first round pick in the 2018 draft but tumbled to the Redskins in the second round after a tumultuous pre-draft process that included Guice saying at least one team had asked him unusual personal questions, and several draft analysts saying teams had concerns about his maturity.
He signed a four-year, $4.5 million contract with Washington less than a month after the draft.
So far, Guice’s Redskins career has been slowed by leg injuries, including an ACL tear in the 2018 preseason opener that cost him his entire rookie season. But he also showed flashes of his immense potential in the five games he played last year, running for 245 yards including 129 and two touchdowns in a 29-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers and his new Coach Ron Rivera.
