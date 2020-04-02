Where Nurmagomedov might have traveled remains an open question, as UFC President Dana White has not revealed a location for the event, which he insists will go ahead despite the global coronavirus pandemic.

Ferguson (26-3-0) declared later on Wednesday that he was still ready to participate, and he accused Nurmagomedov (28-0-0) of being “scared” to fight him.

In a note shared via social media, Nurmagomedov said that “it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine."

“Governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight?” Nurmagomedov asked in his post.

The 31-year-old suggested he had an unreasonable demand placed upon him, although he did not specify whether that was by White, anyone at the UFC or perhaps MMA fans who wanted to see him defend his title.

“The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably,” he wrote. “But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying?

“Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes.”

Nurmagomedov had previously signaled the possibility of his withdrawal from the card when he left San Jose, where he had been training, to fly home. He said Monday that he was essentially stuck in Russia at that point, as the country had suspended all international flights and closed its borders, but according to reports on Wednesday, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency confirmed that he could obtain a permit to travel by private jet.

Nurmagomedov apparently did not consider that a reasonable option, leaving White to find a suitable opponent for Ferguson. The UFC president indicated that he was prepared for Nurmagomedov’s decision, telling Yahoo Sports via text message, “Everyone knew he’s not fighting.”

Asked by the website if he had lined up a new opponent for Ferguson or a location for UFC 249, White replied, “I’m not telling the media anything about the details of the fight."

Following Nurmagomedov’s comments Monday, the trainer for Conor McGregor responded to an Internet poll that asked if Ferguson should wait until the Russian was able to fight him or move on and accept Justin Gaethje (21-2-0) as a replacement. “Maybe there’s a third option …” John Kavanagh tweeted, suggesting that his man, McGregor, could step in against Ferguson.

McGregor (22-4-0) has been calling for tight lockdowns in his native Ireland and in other countries to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but if he were to join the UFC 249 main event, that would make for an exceedingly intriguing Plan B. However, Gaethje has reportedly already been offered to Ferguson, and his attacking style also figures to make for an attractive matchup, should the event actually take place.

Meanwhile, Ferguson was unsparing in his criticism of Nurmagomedov, telling ESPN on Wednesday that the undefeated Russian “should be stripped of his title.”

“He obviously knew what he could do to help save this card,” Ferguson said of Nurmagomedov. “He didn’t want to take any of those chances. Everybody is taking risks trying to do it. He bailed out, man.”

“The guy does not want to fight. He’s scared, he’s running, he should be stripped of his title.”



Portion of my conversation with @TonyFergusonXT. Full chat will be up soon. pic.twitter.com/n7wqsvqLcB — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 1, 2020

This marks the fifth time, going back to 2015, that a scheduled fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson has needed to be called off. Twice Ferguson pulled out with an injury and Nurmagomedov did so once. Nurmagomedov on another occasion suffered medical issues while struggling to make weight.

UFC 249 was originally slated to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but the New York State Athletic Commission cited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month in declaring that the event “cannot be held in New York.”

White subsequently indicated that UFC 249 was very unlikely to be held anywhere in the United States, but he has appeared relentless in his determination to stage it somewhere, even as the international sports world has mostly shut down in the face of the pandemic.

“I have four or five locations right now and we’re getting this deal done,” White said recently (via MMA Fighting). “And then we’re going to figure out who we can get in, who we can’t, what we can do and we’re going to build a card around it.”