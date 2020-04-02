The first shot

Before His Airness became the most clutch player of his or any NBA generation, there was the shot that spawned the legend in the 1982 national championship game.

Then a freshman at North Carolina, Jordan’s jumper with 15 seconds left provided the decisive final points in a 63-62 win over Georgetown, delivering Tar Heels coach Dean Smith the first NCAA title of his decorated career.

It also placed on hold the championship aspirations of Hoyas Coach John Thompson Jr. and center Patrick Ewing, who continued to be on the losing end in the NBA when his Knicks faced the Jordan-led Chicago Bulls.

— Gene Wang

The infamous ‘double nickel’

Jordan, a hero to so, so many, was a villain in New York and especially inside Madison Square Garden back in the days of the Knicks of Pat Riley and Patrick Ewing were a force and not an embarrassment. Take your pick of the year — 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993 or 1996?

We’ll take March 28, 1995 — 25 years ago Saturday — and the ‘double nickel’ game, which lives in infamy for Knicks fans. Jordan had scarcely returned from his foray into a baseball career and looked, to put it charitably, to be in something less than NBA shape. And he wore No. 45. It was weirdly discombobulating. Not that it mattered much.

He dropped 55 on the Knicks.

Ewing had 36, but Jordan made 21 of 37 shots and 10 of 11 free throws. Late in the game, the score was tied at 111 and it looked for all the world as if Jordan was going to deliver a dagger and he did — with a pass to Bill Wennington, who dunked for a 113-111 lead with 3.1 seconds left.

“It’s starting to come back to me a little bit,” Jordan said afterward.

Ya think?

— Cindy Boren

‘Money, it’s gotta be the shoes’

Jordan still was three years away from winning his first NBA title in February 1988 when the first Nike Air Jordan commercial featuring Spike Lee as Mars Blackmon character debuted. And with that advertising masterstroke, Jordan entered his imperial phase, his influence spreading far beyond the basketball court.

“It’s his fault.” Clark Kent, hip-hop DJ/producer and noted sneaker aficionado, said in 2016 of Lee’s contribution to the rise of the Air Jordan brand. “The thing is that we were always into sneakers, but the people didn’t go crazy for sneakers until the sneakers became a character. And the character was created by Spike Lee.”

It must have been the easiest commercial in the world for Jordan to film, because he merely had to stand there and say “No, Mars” over and over again. And by 1990, Nike had become the global leader in sports shoes, passing Adidas, with sales of Air Jordans reaching $200 million annually between 1988 and 1993.

Jordan also has done pretty good for himself, becoming a billionaire NBA team owner after his playing days ended. Money, the shoes might have had something to do with it.

— Matt Bonesteel

The last shot

When a young Jordan hit his flyby series-winner over Craig Ehlo in 1989, he leaped and pumped his fist so hard it seemed like his shoulder might pop out of its socket. Nine years later, when he sealed his sixth and final championship with arguably the most iconic basket of his career, he didn’t even bother to celebrate. Instead, Jordan did what great artists are prone to do: He stepped back and took a long look at his masterpiece.

Jordan’s opposite reactions to “The Shot” and “The Last Shot” serve as tidy bookends to his stretch of total dominance over the NBA: beginning and end, promise and fulfillment, elation and exhaustion. His title-clinching jumper in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz was an all-time walk-off, made famous by his brushoff of Bryon Russell. With a love tap to Russell’s behind — one that legendary coach Phil Jackson later called “a helping hand to a broke down comrade” — Jordan created the necessary space to stick a pullup jumper that left thousands of Jazz fans holding their heads in collective agony.

Yet, what makes “The Last Shot” so memorable is the buildup. On the previous defensive possession, Jordan cheated off Jeff Hornacek to rob Karl Malone blind on the baseline. As he calmly pushed the ball up court, a young Bulls fan seated on the sideline started jumping up and down in anticipation. Jordan sized up Russell as he worked the clock and then hit the brakes so hard that Russell went slipping to the court. The eventual shot, of course, swished through. Crafty defense. Total confidence. Technical precision. Elite shot-making. Jordan’s name was synonymous with clutch play, and this was him operating at peak poise.

— Ben Golliver

Jordan ‘couldn’t stop’ in playoff win over Bullets

Led by Chris Webber and Juwan Howard, the Bullets won 12 of their last 15 games during the 1996-97 regular season to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Their reward? A first-round date with Jordan and the defending champion Chicago Bulls. Washington appeared to be in position to even the best-of-five series after taking a 65-58 lead into halftime of Game 2 at Chicago, but Jordan wouldn’t allow it.

Jordan ripped into his team during the break and continued ripping the net in the second half. He finished with 55 points on 22 of 35 shooting, and scored 20 of the Bulls’ 23 points in the fourth quarter, as Chicago came back to win, 109-104.

“My objective as a leader is to pick up where the team is lacking,” Jordan said afterward. “Offensively, we were kind of in a funk, from the beginning, so I picked it up. The problem was, it got good to me; I couldn’t stop. I don’t think that’s something we want to do every game. We know that.”

This young Bullets fan didn’t appreciate Jordan’s performance at the time, but looking back, I can only shake my head and shrug.

— Scott Allen

The flu game

Jordan’s resume is littered with superhuman performances, but at the start of Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, with the Bulls and Jazz knotted at 2-2, it felt like his heroism would be put on pause.

“The big story here tonight, the story concerning Michael Jordan’s physical condition,” play-by-play commentator Marv Albert said on the broadcast that night before the game. “He is suffering from flu-like symptoms.”

Visibly dehydrated and exhausted, and at times staggering across the court, Jordan would not be denied. He followed up a four-point effort in the first quarter with 17 points in the second. He struggled again in the third quarter (1 for 4, two points) only to bolster Chicago’s 10-0 run in the fourth that erased Utah’s 77-69 lead with seven points. He’d seal the deal for the Bulls by hitting a three-point shot with 25 seconds left, after which teammate Scottie Pippen famously helped him off the floor. His final stat line — 38 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block — would be among his best performances ever in the NBA Finals.

“I almost played myself into passing out,” Jordan said after the game. “I came in and I was almost dehydrated, and it was all just to win a basketball game. I couldn’t breathe. My energy level was really low. My mouth was really dry. They started giving me Gatorade, and I thought about IV.”

— Neil Greenberg

‘Space Jam’

Jordan retired (for good) when I was 9, so my lasting childhood memories of him are mostly from things he did off the court. I knew Jordan the icon much more than I knew Jordan the basketball player.

Until I got older and got around to watching replays and hunting for clips of his best games, my first recollection of watching him play was when he teamed up with Bugs Bunny in “Space Jam.” I saw his face on Wheaties boxes and in commercials. And at both my middle school and high school in Silver Spring, there were invariably a couple of kids who sported Jordan’s Wizards jersey during spirit weeks, standing out in faded blue amid a sea of burgundy and gold Redskins gear.

— Ava Wallace

Michael denies basketball campers’ of free Jordans

Despite my mother having footage of my father and I cheering as Michael Jordan ushered Byron Russell to the side before rising up to sink the 1998 Finals-winning jumper, I’d be lying if I said that was the moment that I realized the greatness that is His Airness.

I’ve spent plenty of time trying to convince anyone who would listen that Kobe Bryant was better than Michael Jordan. Every time I mentioned Kobe’s five rings, signature fadeaway or Mamba Mentality, some old head would counter with, “Mike won six rings, Kobe just copied all of MJ’s moves and Jordan is the definition of a competitor.” While I knew about the six rings, I never wanted to admit to the rest. Especially not the idea that someone could have an equal or better work ethic than Bryant.

But that all changed in 2016 when video of a then 53-year-old Michael Jordan went viral on social media.

In the video, which takes place at Chris Paul’s basketball camp, Jordan agrees to give every child in attendance a free pair of Jordans if he misses three shots during a shooting drill that includes an array of midrange and three-point jumpers.

I was wrong.

Not only does Jordan not miss three shots, he doesn’t miss any. Close range, free throw line, three-pointer, all swishes. Much like the Utah fans during Game 7 of the ‘98 NBA Finals, the cheers of the kids, who were initially giddy at the prospect of receiving free Jordan’s, quickly turn into groans and boos as each shot shimmies its way through the net.

And it was at that moment that I realized that while Kobe was great, Michael Jordan was THAT dude.

— Tramel Raggs