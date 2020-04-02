Most of the IOC staffers have no plans to return to Tokyo in the near-future, so the business or reorganizing the Tokyo Games for 2021 is being conducted daily on telephones and video conferences.

“We have adapted to this new virtual environment,” said Christophe Dubi, said the IOC’s Olympic Games executive director. “So we’re missing to be with people, obviously, but we’ll do the right thing and we contribute to the fight against covid-19.”

AD

AD

While Olympic officials are still in the early stages of plotting out a Summer Games in 2021, they feel confident they’ll be able to present a full Olympic offering with all sports and all disciplines planned for the Tokyo program next summer.

Speaking on a conference call with reporters Thursday, Dubi said he’s hopeful the Summer Games in 2021 will resemble the 2020 blueprints but much work needs to be done. Venues and facilities were contracted for 2020, and many have other plans or tenants lined up for next summer. New contracts need to be negotiated and drawn up, but the IOC is hopeful the sites will be available to host Olympic events a year later.

“All of the 41 venues were incredibly proud of to have the Games because it’s a game-changer for any building to have hosted the event,” Dubi said. “So the likelihood is that those negotiations would go in the right directions.”

AD

AD

Dubi declined to offer an estimate on the cost of postponing the Olympics, saying it’s “really premature to get into this.

“I’ve read numbers but these are really speculation because I can guarantee the work is really ongoing. It’s tens of thousands of line items on budgets that need to be reviewed.”

“For us, we have some certainty,” Dubi said. “We’re shooting towards a target that is now really identified, and it is reassuring.”

AD

Dubi likened an Olympics to a complex machine. Four months before the long-scheduled 2020 opening ceremony, “this was a machine that was ready to deliver,” Dubi said.

AD

Now, it will need to be maintained and treated, so it can deliver 12 months later. The list of equipment and facilities that need to be addressed includes the 41 competitions venues, 40,000 hotel rooms, 2,000 buses and thousands of contracts for goods and services.

“All of this now has to be re-secured one year later,” Dubi said. “It’s a massive undertaking to get back to the fundamentals and make sure in a matter of weeks we have secured and locked all of this.”

And much of the work needs be done from afar, at least for now. While Tokyo 2020 officials on the ground handle much of the heavy lifting, the IOC is involved in most every aspect of planning on Olympics, providing guidance, expertise and hands-on assistance.

AD

The seven-hour time difference between Lausanne and Tokyo has meant plenty of early mornings in front of computer screens for IOC officials, video conferencing with organizers in Japan.

AD

Tokyo 2020 officials don’t face many of the restrictions that have been imposed elsewhere in the world, as government officials there have been hesitant to enact some of the more severe preventive measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. Japan’s coronavirus numbers are well below many other countries with 2,495 cases and 70 deaths (excluding cases and fatalities from the Diamond Princess cruise ship), but the country — and Tokyo specifically — has seen a recent uptick in covid-19 cases.

On Thursday, Tokyo reported 97 new coronavirus cases, a record high, but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is resisting growing calls to declare a state of emergency.

AD

Meantime, in-person help from IOC officials is likely months away.

“We all have to do the right thing when it comes to health,” Dubi said. “Everything we have done is driven by that model. Health is first.”