But to the left of that enormous photo of Scherzer celebrating during the Nationals’ championship parade last November was the image that stopped me: Four flagpoles. In the bluster, the flags with the numbers 1924, 1925 and 1933 each blew stiff and flapped loudly enough to be heard across the street. The fourth flagpole stood barren.

Why I walked from my house down to Nationals Park at the time the world champions should have been raising their banner and receiving their rings and then facing the New York Mets, I can’t really say. This is already trite, isn’t it? Writing about games that don’t happen at the times they were supposed to happen, it’s a bit too meta. If it feels like something for a sportswriter to do just to pass the time when there aren’t any sports, well, I’m guilty, I suppose.

But I’m also guilty of missing baseball right now, more than I guessed I would. The game, of course, and all its intricacies. But also the normalcy that a sold-out ballpark on a sun-splashed day represents. There are infinite aspects of the coronavirus pandemic to be bummed out about, so many of them so serious and scary. And yet I’m not ashamed to say that no baseball — no anything — makes me more bummed out than I would otherwise be.

That empty flagpole drove that home. The three flags that flew represent the three pennants won by the Senators all those years ago, before baseball left and came back. For years, the Nats flew an empty flag on the fourth pole, something of a pledge of what was to come. “We’ll win one,” it seemed to promise. “Will you?” so many of us wondered.

Any home opener represents something, and it’s usually about what’s ahead, a communal experience before the manager has made you angry or the closer has let you down. They’re all different, and not just because there’s an addition to the rotation or a subtraction from the lineup, or because the flyover is by helicopters instead of planes or the anthem is sung by D.C. Washington or someone inferior, which is everyone. They’re different because the anticipation of what’s to follow is unique to each season.

The Nationals’ 2005 home opener — after a nine-game, three-city road trip to start the season — stands out of course, because no city has ever welcomed back Major League Baseball after a 33-year absence. That first game at RFK Stadium — featuring ceremonial strike one from George W. Bush to Brian Schneider before actual strike one from Livan Hernandez to Craig Counsell — opened up a romp of a summer when everything was unknown. How would the team do? How would the fans react? What would baseball in the nation’s capital become?

By now, we have a routine, and each home opener has previewed something a little different. In 2008, there was a new ballpark to open, a home that felt more permanent. I still remember the look on the faces of the players as they gazed around that home clubhouse, which felt opulent, and then the optimism — misplaced optimism, it turned out — following Ryan Zimmerman’s walk-off home run that beat the Atlanta Braves.

There was the no-hope season of 2009, when they arrived at Nationals Park 0-6, lost that day to the Philadelphia Phillies, and never spent a day out of last place. There was the promise brought about by Zimmerman’s scamper home on a walk-off wild pitch in 2012 that raised their record to 5-2 and set up the run to the first National League East title. Bryce Harper’s two homers in 2013, Stephen Strasburg over Miami in 2017, Scherzer vs. Jacob deGrom last year.

Since 2012, the home fans have arrived for the season’s first game at Nationals Park expecting their team to contend. But the home opener that came and went Thursday — the one that will happen, but who’s to say when — would have been the first where it made more sense to look back than to look ahead.

In the 45 minutes I spent wandering around the ballpark — never, I assure you, within six feet of anyone else — there were some kindred spirits. I could count them on two hands rather than by the thousand. A couple, she in a Juan Soto jersey, he in a “One Pursuit” T-shirt. Two guys taking a picture of the Scherzer mural on the back of the scoreboard. A man in a 2019 World Series champion pullover. Etc.

I’d love to say that those characters, the people who shuffled around clearly missing the game that wouldn’t be played, filled me with optimism. I have to say, though, that the whole experience felt melancholy.

I walked back home, the same route I would have taken on my normal “commute,” less than a mile. This time, it was past the Salt Line restaurant, where the bar would have been hopping but instead was dead, past the “Grab and go” banners that adorn all the fast-casual restaurants between M and N Streets.

Whether this was at all therapeutic, I can’t say. When I got home, I flipped on MASN, which was replaying the Nats’ wild-card victory over Milwaukee from last fall, the comeback that started the ride to the title. In between innings came a public service announcement, with Mike Rizzo, the Nationals’ general manager, standing outside the team’s shuttered spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., wearing a “Kindness is Contagious” T-shirt.

Rizzo said he missed the fans, but reminded everyone to stay home and stay safe.

“Together,” he said, “we can finish this fight.”

Whenever that is, there will be baseball again. July? August? No predictions here. But a walk around Nationals Park early Thursday afternoon left me missing it more than I had been. That empty pole should have had a 2019 flag on it, whipping in that stiff breeze. Someday, it will. And when it does, it’ll represent so much more than just the World Series title. It’ll represent the normalcy we all crave at the moment.