Now, in what could be the most championship ring-laden real estate transaction of all time, Jeter has become the landlord for Brady, who led the Pats to six Super Bowl titles over two decades before taking his talents much further south.

According to multiple reports Thursday, Brady is moving into a residence of approximately 30,000 square feet in Davis Islands, a Tampa neighborhood composed of two islands that were enlarged and developed in the 1920s. In a nod to the city just to Tampa Bay’s west, the home has been dubbed “St. Jetersburg” by some.

wow - he is really mad at Boston https://t.co/JnekWCBXDa — mbeisen (@mbeisen) April 2, 2020

Brady’s new digs feature seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, per reports, plus an entertainment room, a billiards room and, it almost goes without saying, a swimming pool.

Jeter, whose playing career ended in 2014, had the property built in 2011 (per People) but moved closer to Miami after he became a part owner and the CEO of the Marlins. According to ESPN, he got an exemption from Tampa to put up an eight-foot-tall security gate, two feet higher than normally allowed in the city, for privacy.

“Last night, a friend of ours texted us that they heard that Tom was moving into Jeter’s house, but we just thought it was a rumor,” a neighbor told ESPN. “Today when I saw the security and the police out, I was like, ‘Oh! Maybe that’s true.’”

When you open the door to Jeter/Brady’s house, you see nothing but blue...from the water out back as the home sits right on the bay. Even from the street, it looks spectacular. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 2, 2020

Apart from being superstar athletes known for coming through in the clutch time and again, Brady and Jeter share a bond via the University of Michigan, where the quarterback played in college and where Jeter, a native of the state, had committed before being drafted sixth overall in 1992 by the Yankees. In an example of that school tie, they both attended a 2016 National Signing Day event in Ann Arbor hosted by Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh.

“There are not many homes in the Tampa Bay market that exist like this, and even fewer that might be available for rent,” a real estate agent who has worked with a number of professional athletes told the Tampa Bay Times. “In this case, you had a preexisting relationship among the parties that could presumably affect the rental amount. But homes I have listed in the past of this scale could ask $75,000 a month or more.”

The Bradys were not exactly in any danger of coming up short on the rent, but it can’t hurt that the Bucs’ new starting quarterback, who is replacing Jameis Winston, signed for $50 million guaranteed over two years, with a reported $9 million more in incentives.

In a social media post last month confirming that he signed with Tampa Bay, Brady said he was “excited, humbled and hungry.” He added, “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

That message was posted three days after Brady took to social media to announce his departure from the Patriots. It was likely just a coincidence that the farewell note was delivered on St. Patrick’s Day, but that’s just one more thing that could hardly have been noted happily in Boston.