At the top end of a sliding scale, the payments could provide up to $50,000 for nonroster veterans with at least six years of major league service time, with $5,000 for players with less than one year of service time.
The fund was described by one union official as a pet project of MLBPA chief Tony Clark, who wanted to take care of players who, in some cases, had paid union dues for many years but didn’t stand to benefit from the deal with MLB. The fund was described as “voluntary,” meaning players — such as pitcher Felix Hernandez, in camp with the Atlanta Braves this spring as a nonroster invitee — who earned tens of millions of dollars over their careers wouldn’t automatically receive payments.
Among the 371 veteran players who stand to benefit from the union fund are pitcher David Hernandez and infielder Emilio Bonifácio, who were nonroster invitees with the Washington Nationals this spring. As veterans with 10 and seven years of service time, respectively, Hernandez and Bonifácio would both be at the top of the sliding scale and eligible for up to $50,000 each.
Hernandez, 34, was cut by the Nationals in mid-March, but Bonifácio was still in camp with them when MLB shut down spring training amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The sport remains shuttered indefinitely, although league and union officials have expressed optimism about being able to salvage a regular season and postseason in 2020.
Read more on baseball: