Former Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall, for one, doesn’t believe the acquisition of Allen, who is already familiar with new Redskins offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s system from their two years together in Carolina, bodes well for Haskins’s future in Washington.

“I don’t think Dwayne Haskins is going to respond,” Hall said Thursday during an appearance on NFL Network’s “Total Access.” ” … Ron Rivera is an old-school mentality type of coach. He wants competition. These young guys want things given to them.”

Haskins has given every indication publicly that he would welcome a competition for the starting job, but Hall expressed concern that the 15th overall pick in last year’s draft will be constantly looking over his shoulder in his second year.

“With Kyle Allen breathing down your throat, you are not going to be able to make many mistakes,” Hall said. “I love the kid, but I don’t know how [Haskins] wins the starting job. I really don’t.”

Hall noted that the Redskins traded a fifth-round pick for Allen, which was no small pittance, considering that’s what Washington got in return from the Seattle Seahawks for disgruntled cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Allen, who went undrafted in 2018, started 12 games in place of the injured Cam Newton last season, throwing for 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Haskins started seven games as a rookie and struggled at times, finishing the season with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. In his last two starts, he threw four touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 72 percent of his passes.

Complicating matters is the fact that the novel coronavirus pandemic could curtail NFL teams’ offseason activities, giving Haskins less time to familiarize himself with Turner’s system.

“We’re going into camp believing [Haskins is the starter], but they’re going to be competing,” Rivera said when asked about Washington’s quarterback situation during an interview on WFNZ in Charlotte last month. “At the end of the day, nobody knows what’s going to happen, so we just have to get ourselves ready, and [we] really like what we have in terms of our young quarterbacks. Kyle is also a young guy, has a long arm, understands the game, understands how we do things, so I’m excited about what the potential could be.”