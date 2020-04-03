Before they can dream of a new dynasty, the Bulls must first return to relevance. After years of mounting fan frustration, ownership has taken a step in the right direction, launching a search for a new lead front office executive that will play out during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The early crop of candidates includes Indiana Pacers GM Chad Buchanan, Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas, Miami Heat VP of basketball operations Adam Simon and Toronto Raptors GM Bobby Webster, according to reports from ESPN and NBC Sports Chicago.

Rather than pay top-dollar for established A-list candidates, Chicago appears to be seeking a well-respected up-and-comer interested in running his own show.

AD

AD

This era isn’t rock bottom for the Bulls — that phrase will always be reserved for the unwatchable rebuilding years following the 1998 title and Jordan’s exit — but things have been bad enough for long enough that it’s become long past time for major changes. In the 22 years since Jordan’s departure, the Bulls have lost more games than all but six franchises, and have won just five playoff series, advancing past the conference semifinals once. Remarkably, the Bulls have lost more games in the past three seasons than they did when they were playing in front of sparse crowds in their three-year swoon preceding Jordan’s 1984 arrival.

Perhaps the kindest thing that can be said about the Bulls is that they have failed more quietly than the New York Knicks. Knicks owner James Dolan has cycled through six coaches since 2014, while the Reinsdorfs, Chicago’s owners, are only on their third.

In New York, tension between Carmelo Anthony and Mike D’Antoni led to the coach’s abrupt midseason resignation, while a personality clash between Jimmy Butler and Fred Hoiberg was resolved with Butler being traded out of Chicago. Dolan has raged about his team’s poor performances and constantly sought quick fixes, while the Bulls have passively slogged through a multiyear rebuilding process under executives John Paxson and Gar Forman.

AD

AD

It has been a demoralizing run of ineptitude all the same. The Bulls had virtually no presence at this year’s All-Star Weekend in their home city given that their roster is full of unfulfilled promise and questionable fits. The last year-plus was spent adding veterans like former Wizards Otto Porter and Tomas Satoransky, as well as Thaddeus Young, in hopes of putting a more competitive product on the court. Yet Chicago was eight games out of the playoff picture and only three games out of the East’s basement when the season was suspended.

Recent draft picks like Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter and Coby White have flashed moments of hope, and all three would benefit from the addition of a proven lead playmaker. Hamstrung by a sub-mediocre cast of point guards since Butler’s trade, the Bulls haven’t been able to properly utilize Markkanen’s spacing, Carter’s versatility and White’s pure scoring ability. Zach LaVine has emerged over the last two seasons as an alpha option, but his individualistic style hasn’t translated to team success, with Chicago ranking in the bottom-five overall in offensive efficiency.

Coach Jim Boylen has been the public face of Chicago’s struggles since he was installed in an interim capacity following Hoiberg’s 2018 dismissal. To put it more bluntly, he’s often been a punching bag, with Bulls players chafing at his demanding practices and outside observers mocking his tendency toward motivational cliches and platitudes. Quickly granting Boylen an extension last May, rather than conducting a wide-ranging coaching search with higher-profile candidates, was one of many recent decisions that raised questions about the organization’s commitment to excellence.

AD

AD

Indeed, Paxson and Forman have long given the impression that they were making it up as they went along. Ever since Derrick Rose’s career unraveled due to repeated knee injuries, the Bulls have been adrift, lacking a long-term centerpiece and a clear direction.

After an acrimonious 2015 split with coach Tom Thibodeau, who oversaw five straight playoff trips, they opted for a more player-friendly voice in Hoiberg. When he failed to click with Butler, they chose the unproven head coach over the proven all-star wing, before ricocheting back to an old-school taskmaster in Boylen. In between, the Bulls detoured with aging stars like Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo, who proved to be poor fits, both basketball-wise and personality-wise.

The Butler trade was pitched as a housecleaning, but it has turned into a painful renovation instead. LaVine, the centerpiece of that deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, was underqualified to be a franchise player, Kris Dunn hasn’t developed into a reliable two-way starter at point guard and Markkanen has regressed statistically in his third season. At present, Chicago has little to show for the trade — its biggest move of the past five seasons — except lost time.

AD

AD

Whomever takes over the Bulls will inherit those young pieces and will, presumably, get to decide Boylen’s fate. But the organization’s next leader must resist the temptation to lean too heavily on lessons from the franchise’s past. Although Jordan and Rose both epitomized the adage that “one player can change everything,” simply praying for another savior won’t be enough to fix this mess.