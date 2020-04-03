“He stops his routes, he does all this. I wouldn’t have paid this turd. No way in hell, no way in hell would I have paid this guy. To me, you pay Dak Prescott. … It’s a deep draft at receiver, they made a huge mistake right here."

NFL reporters were quick to condemn Ryan’s attack.

“What has Amari Cooper done to deserve this personal attack?” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport wrote on Twitter. "He’s a hard worker, played through injuries, and is a good teammate. Rex Ryan should apologize.”

Wrote Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram: “Cooper is one of the good guys in the Cowboys locker room. Rex is way over the top with turd comment. And wrong on his narrative. Cooper’s deal has nothing to do with Dak Prescott not being signed.”

Take away the name-calling, however, and some observers seemed to suggest Ryan’s assessment of Cooper’s on-field performance was accurate.

In a story from The Post’s Les Carpenter, it’s reported that Cooper turned down more money from the division rival Washington Redskins to remain with the Cowboys. That made one unnamed NFL executive skeptical, telling the Athletic’s Mike Sando that it may have caused the Cowboys to overpay Cooper.

“I’m always suspicious when I hear a guy like Cooper took less money than he could have got from another team when the dollars are at the top of the market,” the executive said. “I’m not convinced the Redskins were willing to pay $20 million a year. Teams get bluffed in free agency. You have to be willing to say, ‘Here is what we are willing to do.’ Amari Cooper, $20 million? To me, it should be no more than $15 million with all the receivers in the draft and what the veteran receivers were getting in free agency.”

Said another unnamed executive: “It comes back down to, how many guys are really difference makers? That is who you pay the top of the market to. I’m sorry, Amari Cooper helps, but he does not tilt the field. He has not shown up consistently. You can say a lot of negative things about Antonio Brown, but he was a difference maker.”

Todd Archer, who covers the Cowboys for ESPN, disagreed even though he acknowledged that Cooper put up stats over the final seven games of the 2019 season that were nowhere near elite (26 catches, 341 yards, 1 touchdown). But he noted that the Cowboys could not allow Cooper to simply walk away considering the price they paid for him in 2018.

“A team can’t give up a first-round pick and five years of virtual cost certainty to have a player for 25 regular-season games,” Archer wrote last month. “Had Cooper walked, what was a win of a trade from the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders for the Cowboys would have turned into a loss.”

Pro Football Focus also said Cooper was money well spent.

“Cooper is young [25] and one of the best route runners in the game,” Sam Monson wrote in February. “Not to mention, he was an excellent deep threat this past season in Dallas. He caught one fewer deep pass (15) than the league leaders and gained more than 500 of his receiving yards on those big plays. Cooper ended the season sixth in yards per route run at 2.29.”

No matter what one thinks of the money the Cowboys gave Cooper, pretty much everyone thinks Ryan’s name-calling on Friday was unwarranted.

“Not a single person who has played with or coached Amari would describe him this way,” Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman wrote on Twitter.