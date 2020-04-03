“I’m not asking for sympathy, or anything like that. If our punishment is being hated by everybody forever, then, like, whatever,” Gattis said. “And I don’t know what should have been done, but something had to be [expletive] done. And I do agree with that, big-time. I do think it’s good for baseball if they’re cleaning it up.”

AD

The scheme, in which the Astros used a center field camera meant to help in replay reviews to decipher signals from opposing catchers to their pitchers, then banged on a trash can near the dugout to let their hitters know what kind of pitches were coming, was first revealed in a story published by the Athletic in November.

AD

After an MLB investigation, Manfred issued a report in January detailing the scandal and levied year-long suspensions to the Astros’ then-general manager, Jeff Luhnow, and then-manager, A.J. Hinch, both of whom were quickly fired.

The fallout continued when Alex Cora, a bench coach with the 2017 Astros who later led the Red Sox to a World Series title, lost his job in Boston. Carlos Beltrán, who was the only Houston player named in the report, subsequently lost his job as manager of the New York Mets.

AD

However, no other players on the 2017 Astros have faced any direct consequences for their involvement in the cheating scandal. Manfred later explained that he felt he needed to grant full immunity to players to get their cooperation with MLB’s investigation.

“I don’t know if immunity was right or not; I really don’t,” Gattis said on the podcast. “Because I’m part of that [expletive]. But I’m not in the same position as other people are now [who are still playing]."

AD

He added he didn’t speak up sooner because “people had more to lose than me,” citing Luhnow and Hinch as examples.

Gattis made it clear that he understood the anger from fans and other players that emerged in the wake of Manfred’s report. He also pushed back on suggestions that some of the Astros, particularly the younger players, might be excused for going along with the scheme because Beltrán, then a 20-year veteran, was such a respected and persuasive presence in the clubhouse.

AD

“Nobody made us do [expletive] — you know what I’m saying?” Gattis said. “Like, people saying, ‘This guy made us do this’ — that’s not it.

“But you have to understand, the situation was powerful. Like, you work your whole life to try to [expletive] hit a ball, and — ‘You mean, you can tell me what’s coming? What?!’ — like, it’s a powerful thing. And there’s millions of dollars on the line and [expletive]?

AD

“And what’s bad is, that’s how people got hurt,” he continued. “That’s not right; that’s not playing the game right.”

After Manfred released his report, Astros players were slow to offer contrition, and the first member of the 2017 team to do so publicly was a pitcher, Dallas Keuchel, who by then had joined the Chicago White Sox. Marwin Gonzalez, who is now with the Minnesota Twins, eventually became the first position player on the 2017 Astros to apologize.

AD

At spring training, the Astros held a media event involving members of the 2017 squad, plus team owner Jim Crane. Players, including José Altuve and Alex Bregman, took turns issuing statements about the cheating, but Crane made headlines for insisting that the scheme “didn’t impact the game” or taint the legitimacy of the World Series title.

AD

Gattis struck a different tone on the podcast, saying he had empathy for “the [expletive] pitchers who had to pitch against the [expletive] 2017 Astros.”

“Dude, do you think if I was their [expletive] catcher that I’d be happy? Like, hell no,” he added. “So I understand people’s anger.”

Asked how it feels to feels to know that people are continuing to question the legitimacy of Houston’s championship that year, the 33-year-old replied: “I don’t think I can win the hearts over of anyone right now at all, or maybe ever. I don’t know how to feel yet. I don’t think anybody — we didn’t look at our moral compass and say, ‘Yeah, this is right.’ It was almost like paranoia warfare or something.

AD

“But what we did was wrong. Like, don’t get it twisted. It was wrong for the nature of competition, not even just baseball. Yeah, that was wrong. I will say that.”

AD

To Gattis, one of the worst aspects of the cheating was that because it tilted what should have been a level playing field toward the Astros, his team “didn’t even get to find out how good certain people are — and they didn’t, either.”

“I think that was the one cool thing about playing in the big leagues, was just to find out — everybody wants to be the best player in the [expletive] world, man, but to find out how good you are is valuable. And we cheated that, for sure,” he said. “We obviously cheated baseball and cheated fans. Fans felt duped. I feel bad for fans.”

AD

Gattis, whose 2017 numbers in several major statistical categories were more or less in line with his career averages, claimed he was not helped much by the scheme. “Who knows who it helped?” Gattis wondered aloud, before acknowledging that being alerted to what type of pitches were coming did provide “a comfort factor.”

AD

He revealed that he had tried to get a sense of how his former teammates felt about the scandal and their roles in it, at which point he learned that “some people are [expletive] mad also on our team."

“Not mad at people hating us — just mad, like kind of on the fans’ side,” Gattis continued. “Not everybody was super-happy about the cheating. … They were teammates, and maybe they didn’t feel like they were in a position to say anything. And they’re living with it right now. I could have said some [expletive], I could have done something, but I did not. Definitely not.”

AD

In retrospect, Gattris said, “it’s a little easier to see it being [expletive’d] up afterwards."

He said he was still happy his Astros won the World Series, noting that the championship lifted spirits in a city that had been devastated by Hurricane Harvey. However, the entire chapter has become colored with regret for Gattis.

AD

“Don’t get me wrong, all these experiences were excellent — I was floored. But once that all fades, now it’s kind of different,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Okay, that happened, and we cheated.' … I mean, you can’t feel that good about it.”