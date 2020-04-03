“That didn’t happen very often back home,” Beckham said in a phone interview. “And then every year there was someone else from [Prince George’s County] getting drafted in the NBA. It’s like, what the f--- is going on here?”

That’s the question Beckham set out to answer in his documentary, “Basketball County: In the Water,” a collaboration with Prince George’s County legend and NBA star Kevin Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures that will premiere on Showtime on May 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

May 15th, bringing PG County to the world https://t.co/XZbcLj3o8z — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 1, 2020

Beckham, who attended basketball powerhouse DeMatha for two years before transferring to Parkdale, began working on the project about three years ago. It didn’t really take off until last year, when he reached out to Durant, who grew up in Seat Pleasant and spent his senior year of high school at Montrose Christian in Rockville.

“I knew that we had to not just ask him but show him some work, so I did some interviews with some local NBA guys, made a sizzle reel and sent that to his manager, Rich [Kleiman]," Beckham said. “They dug it, and they’ve been in since then. … I don’t really know if this happens if Kevin isn’t involved in it. He’s really putting on for the county with the movie, but also all the people involved in it. It’s pretty awesome, I think.”

“This is a project that is near and dear to my heart,” Durant, who opened the Durant Center in his hometown last year, said in a statement. “Having grown up in Prince George’s County and with my family residing there today, it’s my life’s mission to not only give back through my foundation but continue to tell the amazing stories of those that have come from there.”

Kleiman and Durant are two of the executive producers of the documentary, along with former DeMatha stars Victor Oladipo and Quinn Cook. Durant, Oladipo and Cook are part of a long line of roughly three dozen players with Prince George’s County ties who have gone on to play in the NBA or WNBA this century, including Michael Beasley, Rebekkah Brunson, Marissa Coleman, Markelle Fultz, Ty Lawson, Jeff Green, Rodney McGruder and DerMarr Johnson. Before them, Len Bias and Danny Ferry were among those who brought recognition to the area.

Several factors probably contributed to Prince George’s County’s growth as a basketball hotbed, including the influx of D.C. residents after Martin Luther King’s assassination and ensuing riots in 1968, and DeMatha’s incredible success under legendary coach Morgan Wootten.

Beckham and his crew, including co-director Jimmy Jenkins, conducted more than 100 interviews for the documentary, and dozens of people provided footage and photos.

“It’s a piece about community, made by the community, for the community,” Beckham said.