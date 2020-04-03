Thursday evening, Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo provided the answer.
Rizzo confirmed by text that a picture making the rounds on Twitter of the trophy sitting in a window of his townhouse is, in fact, real.
“In honor of Opening Day!” Rizzo said.
Spotted in Navy Yard @Nationals #OpeningDayAtHome #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/JwNk5Do5ai— Jennie Ryon (@jryon29) April 3, 2020
A great move. As I wrote Thursday, my walk around the ballpark ended up being kind of a downer. It just made me miss baseball more.
Sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter to track the outbreak. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.
My normal “commute” to the ballpark, almost always by foot, takes me through the Navy Yard neighborhood, where Rizzo lives. I generally make it a point to not walk by Rizzo’s house, even though it’s on a pretty direct path home, because it just would seem weird. Sportswriters stalk front office executives enough at the ballpark or arena. No need to stalk in the neighborhood!
But now, I wish I had walked that way on Thursday. The trophy seemed to lift the spirits of those Navy Yard denizens who saw it. It’s a reminder that the Nationals are still champs, and there’s still a banner to raise and rings to give out, whenever baseball — and everything else — finally returns.
Read more on the Washington Nationals: