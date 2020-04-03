Wtf— 🦍 (@fabo_54) April 2, 2020
Facts. He tripping. 🤦🏾♂️ @Im3Fly— Kobe Jones (@IAmKobeJones) April 2, 2020
Leach deleted the tweet and wrote Thursday afternoon that he didn’t mean to offend anyone.
I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone.— Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) April 2, 2020
This is not the first time that Leach’s Twitter feed has garnered attention.
Earlier this year, Leach deleted a number of tweets he wrote that were critical of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the only Republican to vote against President Trump at his impeachment trial. Leach has expressed his support of Trump in the past, calling him a “world-class problem solver” and a “friend.”
He told USA Today that he deleted the Romney tweets because he “thought it was drawing more attention than it deserved.”
While still coach at Washington State in 2018, Leach tweeted out a doctored video of former president Barack Obama. Leach deleted the tweet, saying “the video was incomplete,” but also wrote “I believe discussion on how much or how little power that our Gov should have is important.”
A Washington State official told KREM-TV in Spokane that Leach’s Obama tweet caused a number of school donors to alter their plans for future giving, gifts that would have totaled $1.6 million.
After eight seasons at Washington State, Leach left the Pac-12 program in January to take the head coaching job at Mississippi State.