“I don’t know when my next swim meet is going to be. I have no idea,” Dressel said Friday in a telephone interview. “I don’t know how much longer I’ll be able to train in the pool that I’m using right now. There’s so many I-don’t-knows right now.”

For many athletes, that uncertainty has a ripple effect. They know the Olympics will take place a year later and now must figure out how to fund another 12 months of working toward that dream. But swimmers such as Dressel learned this week they’ll receive an added boost.

The nascent International Swimming League, which completed its inaugural season in December, has pledged to offer 10-month grants to more than 300 professional swimmers, giving them $1,500 per month beginning in September.

Konstantin Grigorishin, the Ukrainian businessman who is financing the league, said the initiative was prompted by conversations with his general managers. Jason Lezak, the four-time U.S. Olympian who runs the league’s Cali Condors, pointed out some of the financial challenges swimmers will face in the next year. There will be fewer prize checks and potential uncertainty surrounding sponsorship money. It’s possible some corporations haven’t allocated as much money for 2021 after already spending heavily in anticipation of a 2020 Olympics.

“Massive,” Dressel called the ISL’s plan. “There are so many uncertainties for everybody right now. At least we know we have this one thing.

“If you don’t have to worry about money or how you’ll travel to a swim meet, that’s so nice to not have that stress,” added Dressel, who swam last season for the Condors. “You can just train.”

The initiative will buoy swimmers struggling to make ends meet, but Dressel is among the elite few whose Tokyo journeys had been backed by corporate sponsors. The 23-year-old has 13 world titles to his name and was poised to be among the biggest American stars at the Summer Games. He was expected to be a medal contender in as many as eight events in Tokyo, which would have made him a nightly presence on NBC’s broadcasts.

Some of his sponsorships were set to expire after the Olympics concluded this summer, and Dressel said he’s talking to his corporate partners to sort out how those relationships will work now that the Tokyo Games won’t take place until 2021.

“Some have been kind enough to say, ‘Yeah, of course, we’ll roll this over through the Olympics,’ ” he said. “But we still have to talk to everybody and make sure we know what’s in their best interest, what’s in my best interest. I get it. The plan was 2020. I understand it. I’ll be thankful either way.”

Grigorishin had hoped to ride the post-Olympic wave of interest into the ISL’s second season. He now sees an opportunity to help the world’s top swimmers continue pursuing their Olympic dreams, and he hopes to bring them together in the fall for a giant international training camp. He said the camp would last four or five weeks and could include races or a full meet. He would like to have cameras around, turning it into a reality show of sorts.

“Before Olympics, I think this reality-show format will have a lot of value,” he said. “Now, sometimes during the Olympic Games, the swimmers seem like no-name athletes representing their countries. We don’t know their personalities. They’re just robots in the pool. After this exposure, people will recognize them and support them differently.”

He’s considering four locations for the camp — Australia, Japan, Budapest or Florida — but many of the details will depend on whether the pandemic has slowed and it’s safe for athletes to train together.

“We know the ISL format is quite flexible. This is our big advantage,” Grigorishin said. “We can organize a competition in a TV show format that is exciting even without spectators.”

While the league’s 300-plus swimmers are largely expected to take part in the grant program, many will have to wait before committing to the camp. As Dressel pointed out, most don’t know when they can resume regular training or what their competition calendar will look like on the other side of this crisis.

Unlike many swimmers, Dressel said he still has access to a long-course pool in Florida, and he’s able to get in the water most days. He’s hoping to maintain his fitness and get a head start on his revised push for Tokyo.