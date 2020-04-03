(Interview edited for length and clarity)

Q. What was your route in going from a pro soccer player to a doctor?

After leaving MLS, I was in Georgetown’s pre-med program for about 15 months. I applied to medical schools and attended George Washington medical school for four years. I started at U-Va. last summer in a three-year program.

Q. When you decided to enter the medical field, you seemed to be leaning toward orthopedics and sports medicine. What changed?

A. I didn’t really have the love for the [operating room] that is required to be a surgeon. The best piece of advice I got was from a fourth-year surgery resident at GW. I was figuring out what I wanted to do. He told the story of things you are going to have to balance in life with your drive to study, your drive to learn, your drive to be at work. The number one priority, the place he loved being more than any place else in the world, was in the operating room. I just didn’t have that love for the OR. I gravitated toward emergency medicine because it was exciting, but also, the emergency medicine doctors I met had a side passion. That fit my personality. I haven’t figured that part out yet. I’m also interested in orthopedics, emergency response, disaster medicine, international medicine. Sports medicine is definitely up there.

Q. You are in Charlottesville, but where is your family?

A. We have a house in Falls Church. I have an apartment in Charlottesville. My wife, Tiana, is an attorney. Leo is 7, and Lucas is 5, and we have another boy on the way in June. It’s almost enough for an indoor team.

Q. How often is the family together?

A. Once the pandemic started, I stopped going up there because my wife is pregnant and Leo has asthma, so it makes them a little more at risk. Two months ago I was in the emergency department, and last month I was in the trauma ICU service. This month, I’m in anesthesia service, and next month I am back in emergency. We decided it would be better for me to stay down here as much as possible. Last I saw them was 3½ weeks ago. They came down to visit for a day or two. I haven’t been home in Northern Virginia in six weeks.

Q. How has the coronavirus impacted your hospital?

A. Most of our patients are self-isolating. We only have a few in ICU. As we look at what is happening in New York and we see the geographical patterns we expect in the spread of the virus, it should be working its way here. The predicted surge for us is sometime in the next month or so. We won’t necessarily avoid people getting sick, but we are hoping to slow down the infection rate to the point where we can handle it with the resources we have in place.

Q. What were thoughts and fears as the pandemic began to spread?

We definitely were afraid of what was coming. The difficulty was information wasn’t necessarily coming out freely, especially when you are trying to prepare for a virus or pandemic. We can complain about this and that, but it’s much more prudent to focus on what we can do right now and what we can do moving forward, going from a reactive response to a proactive response. That is the biggest goal right now. I love listening to the other physicians and interns, their ideas of what we can do next and looking at the latest research. We want medicine to be a team sport where everyone is working toward the same goal. Coming from my background, that is where I do well.

Q. Reflect on your journey to become a doctor and the impending challenges.

When you are looking to go into a field, you focus on all the positives and all the good you’ll be doing. The biggest thing that surprises you is, often times, the toll it takes on you as a person, emotionally and personally. It’s one of those things where I am really happy I chose this field because I think I will be able to do a lot of good. But being away from my family is hard. My wife is due in June. We are having discussions now: Should I go to the birth? Should I be around? Am I putting anyone at risk? I didn’t think I would ever have those kinds of conversations, but you have to seriously think about it. The last thing you want to do, in this case, is take your work home with you. For us, our generation, it’s an unprecedented challenge. Hopefully, we are rising to the challenge.

Q. How much do you miss soccer?

I miss it every day. I miss hanging out with guys in the locker room. I spent a long time in that career [Iceland, Norway, Denmark, Real Salt Lake, D.C.] and loved every minute of it. I’m in touch with a lot of former teammates. At some point, I would like to start giving back to the sport in some manner.

Q. Marshall Leonard, a former University of Virginia and New England Revolution player, is an attending physician in a New York City emergency room. Do you know him?

When I was applying to medical programs for residency, someone said I should reach out. I told him I had no idea he was in medicine. We keep in touch. On the MLS/doctor track, he beat me to it.

Q. What’s it like for a former Duke athlete like yourself to work at U-Va.?