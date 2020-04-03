“I grew up a Redskin fan,” Darby said Friday. “So, to come back home and play for the team I grew up loving, it's huge.”

The pair could play important roles on Washington’s defense this year. Davis expects to start at free safety, and Darby could win one of the top three cornerback jobs (two on the outside and one in the slot). Including cornerback Kendall Fuller — a Baltimore native and Coach Ron Rivera’s most expensive addition so far — the three confident defensive backs who have known one another since high school are trying to reshape the Redskins’ secondary.

“I’m a great corner,” Darby said. “I had to battle obstacles and stuff like that … [but] I know that I can be the person that I am, that I’ve shown.”

“God blessed me with such athletic skills — I’m so rangy and I’m fast and can patrol back in the deep end [at free safety],” Davis said. “I’m just looking forward to being the deep guy, being the one that everyone has to depend on.”

Davis and Darby are pieces in Rivera’s vision of having a fast, versatile defense. The coach will pair Davis with Landon Collins, allowing the hard-hitting strong safety to move closer to the line of scrimmage. Darby said Redskins coaches haven’t outlined their expectations for him, but he’ll compete with the team’s stable of young, hungry cornerbacks: Fabian Moreau, Danny Johnson, Greg Stroman, Jimmy Moreland and Jeremy Reaves. As the most accomplished of the group, Darby seems to have a fair shot at being a starter.

To listen to Darby and Davis tell it, 2019 did not reflect their abilities. Davis suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 2. Darby felt slow returning from a torn ACL and struggled; in Week 1, Redskins rookie wideout Terry McLaurin burned him for five catches, 125 yards and a touchdown. Then Darby hurt his hip in mid-December and missed the rest of the season.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has slowed their offseason training, but both asserted they feel back to 100 percent. They have been focusing on balance, stretching and bodyweight exercises, such as push-ups and pull-ups.

“It’s like a scary movie scene every time you step out the front door,” Davis said. “It sucks because it shuts the gyms down, shuts the fields down. The other day, they had the yellow tape across the field in the park, so it’s kind of hard to find access. … Kind of have to take it back old school a little bit to the jail-body workouts.”

The stakes of this season are high for Darby and Davis. They’re both in their prime, old enough to be considered a “veteran presence” but young enough to turn in several more years of top-flight production. If they stay healthy and play well, they could find the multiyear, top-dollar contract that eluded them this offseason. That was part of the reason Washington appealed to them.

“[Rivera’s] defenses have been good,” Darby said. “Corners that have played in his defense got paid.”

The opportunity Washington offered, and what it meant to two players who grew up as Redskins fans, was irresistible. But Davis and Darby know proximity to home presents both pride and pitfalls. They’re prepared for the challenge.

“I’ve just got to keep my head on straight because [being home] can be a distraction if you let it be,” Darby said.

Davis believes the bond will help as the new defensive backs do their part to establish Rivera’s culture in the locker room. They want to show out for the city and one another and bring winning back to FedEx Field.

“I’ve always been watching from the corner of my eye, checking on the Redskins the past four years,” Davis said. “I still can’t help it; they were always my team. … [I’m] looking forward to turning things around.”