WNBA Statement Regarding Start of 2020 Regular Season pic.twitter.com/5LZe5tpTai— WNBA (@WNBA) April 3, 2020
The WNBA joins virtually every other major North American pro sports league and the NCAA in having to adjust playing schedules in response to the pandemic. The league, however, is moving forward with its draft as scheduled April 17. The event will be conducted virtually without players, media or guests.
The defending champion Washington Mystics said all tickets to postponed games will be honored and ticket holders will have a variety of options if games are canceled.
“We will get through this difficult time together and look forward to seeing our fans and defending our championship as soon as safely possible,” Mystics General Manager and Coach Mike Thibault said. “In the meantime, we will continue to find other ways to stay connected as we encourage everyone to stay home and be safe.”
States across the country have issued stay-at-home orders and experts have put in place social distancing guidelines to limit the spread of the virus.