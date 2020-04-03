The WNBA announced Friday it will delay its season in response to the novel coronavirus global pandemic.

The league announced it will postpone the opening of training camps, scheduled for April 26, and push back its regular season schedule, slated to begin May 15.

“While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats,” Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement, “our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees.”

The WNBA joins virtually every other major North American pro sports league and the NCAA in having to adjust playing schedules in response to the pandemic. The league, however, is moving forward with its draft as scheduled April 17. The event will be conducted virtually without players, media or guests.

The defending champion Washington Mystics said all tickets to postponed games will be honored and ticket holders will have a variety of options if games are canceled.

“We will get through this difficult time together and look forward to seeing our fans and defending our championship as soon as safely possible,” Mystics General Manager and Coach Mike Thibault said. “In the meantime, we will continue to find other ways to stay connected as we encourage everyone to stay home and be safe.”

States across the country have issued stay-at-home orders and experts have put in place social distancing guidelines to limit the spread of the virus.