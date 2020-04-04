There is no age limit for the women’s tournament.
FIFA also confirmed that no international games for men or women will be played in June. A pair of women’s World Cup tournaments — the under-20 World Cup set for Central America in August and September and the under-17 World Cup scheduled to be played in India in November — were postponed.
The 2020 European Championship, second only to the World Cup in international soccer, already had been postponed for one year. According to the Associated Press, UEFA had hoped to have playoff games in June to determine the final four places in a 24-team field.
FIFA recommends postponing all international matches scheduled to be played in June fixture window, which, assuming Concacaf goes along with it, will lead to the postponement of Nations League's final four for USA, MEX, CRC and HON at Texas venues. #usmnt #eltri— Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) April 3, 2020
For the Tokyo Games, 14 of 16 nations already have secured their spots: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, Ivory Coast, New Zealand, Japan, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Spain, South Africa and South Korea will compete.
The final two spots in the field will be filled by Concacaf nations, which is the only federation that has not completed its Olympic qualifying tournament.
Should the United States qualify a men’s team for the first time since 2008, its biggest star will be eligible to play. Christian Pulisic — as is the case with another surefire Olympic draw, France’s Kylian Mbappe — was born in 1998 and would have been under the age limit anyway.
