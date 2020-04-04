“With everything being called off and me also being an athlete as well as working for On, I have a lot of races and, I was trying to think of a way to still stay positive and challenge myself,” he told The Post. “I was talking to one of my buddies, Brenden Clarke, who is a photographer and videographer, and I said, ‘What if I ran 100 miles?’ And he said, ‘Dude, that’d be awesome and I’ll shoot it.’ ”
From there, the idea took off.
“I was trying to think of a way to do something with it and help others,” Kilgore said. “About a month ago, I saw on some of the social channels that you could walk and be live with someone else. Once you go live, you can chat with people around the world, almost like a FaceTime. I thought it would be really cool if I was running along and I could connect with them and get them working out, either inside or outside because I know not everyone can go outside right now.”
Because he works for On, he knows how retailers are struggling, so he made a donation page to help them and New York City health-care workers. “I introduced this idea to Caroline [Slawson], one of our social managers at On and she expanded on the idea,” he said, “and honed in on the New York City area.”
The result was a GoFundMe page to purchase gift cards from struggling New York stores that specialize in running apparel, “stores that I typically work with on a daily basis,” he wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Those Gift Cards will then be donated to (NYC Health + Hospitals) to provide front line medical workers supportive footwear while they are working long days keeping my city healthy.”
Running his first 100-miler, Kilgore set out with girlfriend, Molly; his mom Dorothy; and Clarke in a van at 4 a.m. March 27, heading for unpopulated areas near Palm Bay in east-central Florida. “They’d drive for a bit, stop and hop on a bike and Brenden was shooting along the way,” he said. “I had my phone the majority of the time and I was going live every five to 10 miles. I would run with people from all over the country and all over the world.
“I think that was one of the coolest things. I had people checking in from Spain and Belgium and Switzerland and all over the United States. Getting to run with them or while they were doing at-home workouts was just one of the supercool things that happened and hopefully inspiring to everyone else. It was really cool to hopefully bring a little bit of positivity into this time.”
Despite temperatures in the 90s, he finished in 17 hours, 47 minutes and 47 seconds and has raised nearly $15,000.
“Medical workers are risking their lives right now,” Kilgore said. “So my co-worker at On, Caroline, brought up the idea of supporting running stores in New York City by buying gift cards and donating those to medical workers in the city.”
Kilgore, a University of Florida graduate, ran for the U.S. at the 2019 World Trail Championships and had a personal best 2:27:59 in last year’s New York City Marathon, good for 59th overall.
I'm on a mission to give back to the city during this tough time and also challenge myself. On Friday 3/27 I will be running 100 miles back in my hometown of Palm Bay, Florida. After facing the tough fact that most of my races were canceled due to COVID-19, I wanted a new way to push my limits. I am running to raise awareness and donations for the communities needing it most. Your donations will contribute to Gift Cards that I will be purchasing from struggling NYC run specialty stores. Stores that I typically work with on a daily basis. Those Gift Cards will then be donated to (NYC Health + Hospitals ) to provide front line medical workers supportive footwear while they are working long days keeping my city healthy. I encourage everyone to donate (Link in Bio) and run virtually with me through your Instagram Stories and on Instagram live. Be sure to tag me (@davidkilgore ), @on_running , and #AthletesAdapt . If you are able to run, be sure to do so responsibly and keep your distance from others. If you are not able to get outside and run at this time, do what you can to stay active and healthy. The run will start at 4 AM EST. Thanks all and see you out there!
Five days after his lengthy run, Kilgore reported that he felt fine, but covid-19 most likely will change his training. Although he was “still going out to places that are remote,” he said Wednesday, “the last few days I haven’t seen one person out.” Later Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order. Kilgore was ready to adapt. “I’ll probably switch to in-house workouts and stuff like that. Maybe strength work,” he said. “Maybe even take a little down time and use the treadmill.”