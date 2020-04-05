“I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week which have resulted in a story today about my private life in a tabloid newspaper,” he said in a statement to the Sun. “I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologize to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.

“There are heroes out there making a vital difference to society at the moment, and I have been keen to help support and highlight their amazing sacrifices and life-saving work over the past week. My actions in this matter are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown. And I want to reiterate the message: Stay home, stay safe.”

Louise McNamara, 21, told the newspaper she and a 24-year-old ­Brazilian woman were called March 24 to Walker’s home outside Manchester. He and another man agreed to pay the women around $2,700 for their services.

The day after the alleged incident, Walker urged his 1.7 million followers on Instagram to “stay indoors, keep washing your hands, keep following the protocols and just protect the NHS [National Health Service]. It’s been tough, but first and foremost, we have to think about other people’s health and protecting the elderly and family members that can spread it.”

Manchester City said in a statement that it was aware of the “breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules.