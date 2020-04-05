Dempsey, who also was born without fingers on his right hand, overcame incredible odds to become a kicker for the New Orleans Saints and became well-known in 1970 when he set what seemed like an unbeatable NFL record with a 63-yard field goal. The kick beat the Detroit Lions 19-17 on the last play of the Nov. 8, 1970 game, breaking the previous mark by seven yards and standing as the league record for decades. Although it was equaled a number of times over the years, Denver’s Matt Prater broke the record with a 64-yard field goal in 2013.

“Tom’s life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations,” the Saints said in a statement. “He exemplified the same fight and fortitude in recent years as he battled valiantly against illnesses but never wavered and kept his trademark sense of humor. He holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the Saints family.”

Dempsey’s mark, impressive as it was, generated some controversy in an era that predated the frenzied debates of today’s sports-talks shows, because he wore a special, squared-off shoe on his right, kicking foot. Fred Dryer, a former teammate, recalled the “thud” that Dempsey’s kicks made and how “the ball just took off frozen in midair before it began to spin … kind of like a knuckleball.”

Did it give him an unfair competitive advantage? Years later, ESPN Sport Science analyzed the kick and determined that the shoe, now on display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, actually was a disadvantage for Dempsey.

Tom Dempsey’s historic 63-yard field goal on Nov. 8, 1970 pic.twitter.com/UcZNBoOw9t — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 5, 2020

Tex Schramm, a Dallas Cowboys executive and chairman of the NFL’s competition committee, compared Dempsey’s shoe to “the head of a golf club with a sledgehammer surface,” and in 1977 the NFL passed “the Dempsey rule,” which required kickers’ shoes to have a kicking surface that conforms to that of a normal kicking shoe. It was a rule that offended Dempsey.

“The owners make the rules,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2010, “and my favorite saying about owners is, ‘If you threw them a jockstrap, they’d put it on as a nose guard.’ They don’t know a damn thing about football.”

On that day in 1970, Dempsey had made three of four field goals when a coach said, using his awful locker room nickname, “Tell Stumpy to get ready,” he recalled in a 2010 interview with ESPN’s Seth Wickersham. The kick immediately felt right, “like golf, when you hit a good driver.” It sounded like “a loud bang” and he was mobbed immediately by his teammates. Later, he learned that he had broken the 1953 field goal record of 56 yards, set by Baltimore Colts kicker Bert Rechichar.

Dempsey signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Palomar College in 1969 and was cut by the Saints the year after his record kick. He went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Oilers and Buffalo Bills before retiring after the 1979 season.

His 1970 kick, though, was indelible for NFL fans of a certain age. “People come up to me all the time,” Dempsey told the Times in 2010. “The older you get, the nicer it is to be remembered.”

Dempsey is at least the second former NFL player who has died of covid-19. Orlando McDaniel, who played three games for the Broncos in 1982, died last week at the age of 59.

Like any other victims of the virus, Dempsey was quarantined in his last days, but his family was able to video chat with him each day.

“We didn’t want him to think we had abandoned him,” his daughter, Ashley, told the New Orleans Advocate. “We wanted him to know we still loved him — always.”