22 seasons: Having jumped straight from high school to the major leagues in 1953, Kaline never spent a day in the minors and became one of the few players in MLB history to wear just one team’s uniform over such a lengthy professional career. “He was a legend on and off the field,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said Monday on Twitter. “Through his 22 seasons with the team, he brought joy to generations of Tigers fans across our state.”

AD

20 years old: Kaline, who debuted with the Tigers at age 18, became the youngest player to win an AL batting title — besting Tigers legend Ty Cobb by one day while batting .340 as a 20-year-old in 1955, his first all-star season.

AD

18 all-star appearances: He made the All-Star Game in 13 straight years and was able to amass 18 appearances thanks in small part to the fact that there were multiple all-star games in certain seasons back then.

3,007 hits: Productive until his final season in 1974, Kaline barely reached the 3,000-hit club, which now, 46 years later, has just 32 members.

399 home runs: He fell one homer shy of a nice, round number and sits in 58th place all time on the career list. Unlike the names surrounding him on that list, Kaline never hit 30-plus home runs in a single season.

AD

10 Gold Gloves: His defensive skills in right field garnered as much admiration as his batting prowess. He won all 10 Gold Gloves in an 11-year span midway through his career.

9 top-10 MVP finishes: He never won the award though, coming in second twice and third once. His closest call was in 1955, when Yogi Berra edged him, despite Kaline accumulating an 8.3 wins above replacement that year compared to Berra’s 4.5, according to Baseball Reference.

AD

.379 batting average in the 1968 World Series: He initially said he didn’t deserve to play after having been limited by injury for much of the season. He went on to bat .379 with 11 hits and eight RBI, leading the Tigers back from a 3-1 deficit against the St. Louis Cardinals to win the championship in seven games.

AD

2,834 games played: He is the all-time leader in franchise history in that stat, as well as home runs (399), bases on balls (1,277) and win probability added (59.5). His career mark of 92.8 in wins above replacement places him 29th all-time among MLB position players.

1 of 6 Tigers with statues: Kaline’s steel statue behind the left-centerfield wall at Comerica Park immortalizes him making a leaping, one-handed grab. The other Tigers commemorated with a statue there are Cobb, Willie Horton, Charlie Gehringer, Hank Greenberg and Hal Newhouser.

AD

26 years in the broadcast booth: Kaline was known for a quiet, unassuming nature, but he also grew into a role as the Tigers’ television analyst that he held from 1976 through 2001. He then worked in the team’s front office as a special assistant, ultimately allowing him to forge connections with several generations of the club’s players, staffers and fans.