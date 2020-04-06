Modell never forgave Brown, a Hall of Fame coach he fired a year later. The trade of Mitchell was among the main reasons.

It also was the main reason the Redskins were allowed to play at D.C. Stadium, then owned by the federal government. The stadium opened in 1961 and later was renamed for Robert F. Kennedy, the brother of President John F. Kennedy.

Until Mitchell, a Hall of Famer on and off the field who died Sunday at age 84, arrived, Washington was the last NFL team without a black player. When training camp opened in 1962, Mitchell was one of three black athletes on Coach Bill McPeak’s roster, joining guard John Nisby and fullback Ron Hatcher.

President Kennedy’s secretary of the interior, Stewart Udall, had been pressuring Marshall, an unabashed segregationist, to integrate, and Udall told him unless it happened, his team would be playing elsewhere.

Mitchell immediately demonstrated the idiocy of Marshall’s shameful policy. In his first home game Sept. 30, 1962, Mitchell, whom McPeak had moved from running back to flanker, caught seven passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-14 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Iconic Washington Post columnist Shirley Povich wrote that day that stopping Mitchell was “like trying to deal with a basketful of snakes.”

In a New York Times interview 50 years later, Mitchell said he thought he could have done even better that afternoon.

“You’re performing for a group of people and you’re not sure if they want you, so I had a lot of mixed emotions about that game,” he said. “I still don’t believe I performed as well as I did, knowing how I felt all week long getting ready.”

Mitchell performed brilliantly over the next seven years until he retired following the 1968 season. He then joined the team’s front office as a scout under Vince Lombardi. All told, he spent 41 years in the organization, eventually becoming an assistant general manager.

And he once told me that was the greatest disappointment of his life.

Mitchell seemingly was on track to make more history as the NFL’s first black general manager. After Washington coach George Allen left to coach the Los Angeles Rams following the 1977 season, Mitchell thought he would get the job. Instead, team president Edward Bennett Williams chose Bobby Beathard.

Considering that Beathard, also a Hall of Famer, supplied most of the players responsible for three Super Bowl victories in a span of 12 years, it was hard to argue with Williams’s choice. But who’s to say Mitchell, considered a superb judge of talent himself, might not have had similar success?

When Beathard resigned following the 1988 season, eventually becoming the San Diego Chargers’ GM, Washington owner Jack Kent Cooke broke Mitchell’s heart again by elevating Charley Casserly to the job.

Mitchell and I developed a wonderful relationship when I covered the Redskins for most of the Allen era. He once took me on a three-day scouting trip for a story, and the reception he received at every school we visited was something I’ll never forget. He was treated like football royalty, which he was, but I also remember sitting with him for hours on end poring over game film of potential prospects.

Cooke in particular had “stabbed me in the back,” he said many years later. But he stayed on in the organization until he retired in 2003.

The player part clearly took its toll. The last time I saw him at a team reunion a few years ago, he was in a wheelchair because of severe back issues. But he still was as animated, chatty and good-natured as ever.

Mitchell was fully aware of his historic role in integrating the Redskins, but next to his family, he was particularly proud of his spectacular playing career.

In Cleveland, he teamed with Jim Brown to make up what I consider the greatest backfield in NFL history. Brown was bash, Mitchell flash.

In Washington, with Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen pitching and flanker Mitchell, Hall of Fame receiver Charley Taylor and tight end Jerry Smith catching, every Sunday was an offensive extravaganza. In 1967, Taylor led the league in receptions, with Smith second and Mitchell fourth. Surely, that’s the greatest receiving trio in NFL history.

Bobby Mitchell always said those exploits were how he wanted to be remembered. In the end, after a life so well-lived, there also was so much more.