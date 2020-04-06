One of golf’s majors, the tournament was set to begin July 16 at Royal St. George’s Golf Club just outside London; Wimbledon had been scheduled for June 29 to July 12 in London. The tournament last was canceled in 1945, because of World War II.

It will be contested next year at Royal St. George’s.

“Our absolute priority is to protect the health and safety of the fans, players, officials, volunteers and staff involved in The Open,” Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A, said in a statement. “We care deeply about this historic Championship and have made this decision with a heavy heart.”

Two other major golf tournaments, the Masters and PGA Championship in the U.S., were postponed, but Golf Digest reported that R&A could cancel because of insurance concerns. Like Wimbledon, the R&A is insured against a global pandemic and cancellation would have to occur by a certain date. “The R&A is the most [insured] of all the tournaments,” a source said. “They have complete cancellation insurance. I just don’t see any golf [being played] before August.”

Last week, the U.S. Golf Association and R&A announced that the Curtis Cup, the women’s amateur tournament between U.S. and Great Britain and Ireland that was to take place in Wales, will be moved to 2021. The British Amateur and British Women’s Amateur also were moved from June to August.

Also, last week, the New York Post reported that U.S. Open golf officials were expected to move back the tournament, set for June 18 to 21 at Winged Foot outside New York City in Mamaroneck, N.Y. It added that the tournament was expected to remain at Winged Foot, which has been closed since New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered all nonessential workers in the state to stay home.

Tinkering with the main golf schedule to fit in all four majors this year — plus the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in late September — is going to be a challenge for the PGA Tour, which does not operate any of the grand slam events and likely will have little say in when they are rescheduled. The Masters, should it take place, almost certainly could not be held until October because Augusta National is closed from May through that month. (The intense summer heat in Georgia bakes the course brown.)

There are television considerations, as well. Moving prime events to the fall means not only competing with the NFL and college football but also finding time for golf on the CBS and NBC schedules.