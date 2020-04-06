Travis’ health always has been at the forefronts of the minds of Reirden and his wife, Shelby, but now more so than ever. As of Monday, all are healthy.

“Once we’ve gotten through the first two weeks, now it has gotten a little bit easier, but you know, the scary part is and was, ‘What if I’m the one that is bringing something home to him,” the coach said in a Monday telephone interview. “What if I’m potentially doing something that is going to hurt my son?”

When the NHL season was paused March 12, the Capitals were considered as having been possibly exposed to the coronavirus. Washington played the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on March 5, one day after the Utah Jazz played there. Utah’s Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, ultimately spurring the NBA to suspend its season March 11.

“We were a team that needed to be watched, and that was not sugarcoated with our team,” Reirden said. “We were told, ‘These 14 days you have to self-quarantine and you have to self-isolate,’ and we sent that out to the players immediately.”

Every day since Travis’s symptoms were detected when he was in third grade, the Reirdens have taken the necessary precautions to stay healthy. But Todd’s possible exposure in New York raised a new level of concern.

“That was a scary time for me for those two weeks because I was like, ‘I hope I am not going to show any symptoms of this,’” Todd said. “So that was the toughest period and obviously now every day I always have a little bit of extra concern, but the first two weeks was a tough one, hoping I wasn’t doing something to hurt my own son. So that became real, that’s for sure.”

With the nationwide coronavirus peak expected in mid-April, the Reirdens are taking extra precautions.

The Monday after the season was suspended, Travis saw his immunologist and saw another doctor a day later to check on his conditions. Soon after, the family received news that his bloodwork showed the was in a good spot.

“We are going through it, the three of us together,” Todd said. “We know we have a unique situation with Travis, but it has been great that I have been able to help and I have been able to be there as a sounding board also. He talks to [Shelby] and he talks to me.”

Despite that good news, the family is still on alert. Shelby has left the house only once, and Todd has gone to the Walgreens drive-through and made two trips to the grocery store. They rely on delivery otherwise, because every trip out brings a calculated risk.

The last time Todd went to the grocery was last Monday, at 8 a.m. With few people in the store, he picked up all essentials, went home and changed all his clothes at the door, washed his hands and took a shower.

“We’re really making the right choices because it can get scary for someone like him,” Todd said.

In a “fortunate break” for the family, as Todd describes it, Travis had been out of school since the end of January, when he was forced to stay home because of the flu, which can require 14 days of recovery for people who are immune deficient.

After Travis had recovered, George Mason High School and the Reirdens decided to put him on a homebound plan, which meant Travis’ favorite teacher came to the house to help him catch up on shis studies while rebuilding his immune system before he went back into the school system.

“This social distancing thing for him is kind of the norm for how he has to live his life,” Reirden said.

When he finally was set to go back to school, the talk of the coronavirus started to circulate, and the Reirdens decided to keep Travis home. With the mitigation guidelines and precautions being taken, Travis’ teacher can no longer come to house, and Travis cannot go out and see his friends.

And while the concerns of health and safety remain at the forefront, the situation has brought some positives for the Reirdens. Todd is home more now than he ever was in-season, he’s spending more time with Travis, watching old games, tapes, doing side projects around the house, and anything else Travis has on his mind.

He’s there when Travis wakes up in the morning and gets to make him breakfast; simple things that often get overlooked and things Todd doesn’t normally have time for until the offseason.

“I think it’s how it is with any teenager: to have this much time with their parents is not what they are looking for, but that part he brought up with his friends getting to see what he has to go through … it’s been unique,” Todd said. “I think some of his friends have a different understanding of it and can have a different discussion about it. He is doing the best he can. He knows it is tough.”