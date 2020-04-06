1943: Georgetown

The Hoyas defeated NYU and George Mikan-led DePaul to reach the championship game, where they had no answer for Wyoming’s Ken Sailors. The man credited with pioneering the jump shot led all scorers with 16 points, as the Cowboys pulled away late before 13,206 at Madison Square Garden. The game was tied, 31-31, with less than five minutes to play. Bill Feeney led Georgetown with eight points in defeat.

1981: Virginia

Led by sophomore center Ralph Samspon, the Cavaliers advanced to their first Final Four under Coach Terry Holland with wins over Villanova, Tennessee and BYU. In the semifinals, Virginia lost to North Carolina, a team it beat twice en route to a 13-1 record in ACC play during the regular season.

1982: Georgetown

As the top seed in the West Region, the Hoyas advanced to the title game with a 50-46 win over Louisville in the semifinals. North Carolina freshman Michael Jordan denied Coach John Thompson Jr. and Patrick Ewing their first title with the go-ahead jumper with 15 seconds left in the championship game.

1984: Georgetown (and Virginia)

The Cavaliers were a surprise participant, having advanced to the Final Four in Seattle as a No. 7 seed. The Hoyas expected to be there after going 14-2 in the Big East during the regular season, but first had to survive a scare from SMU in a 37-36 second-round win. In the championship game, freshman Reggie Williams led the Hoyas with 19 points and Patrick Ewing added 10 points and nine rebounds in an 84-75 win over Akeem Olajuwon and Houston.

1985: Georgetown

Eighth-seeded Villanova denied Georgetown a second consecutive title by shooting 79 percent from the field in a 66-64 win. “Look at the scoreboard, look at it,” Villanova’s Ed Pinckney, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, said. “Everybody said Georgetown wins, Georgetown wins. April Fools everybody!”

2001: Maryland

After reaching the Final Four for the first time in school history under Coach Gary Williams, the Terrapins were in position to clinch a spot in the title game, but Duke overcame a 22-point deficit in a 95-84 win. Juan Dixon led Maryland with 19 points in defeat.

2002: Maryland

The Terrapins returned to the Final Four the following year, and this time, they finished the job. Maryland outlasted Kansas, 97-88, in a semifinal thriller, and did enough in an ugly 64-52 win over Indiana in the title game. Juan Dixon led all scorers with 18 points, while Lonny Baxter added 15 points and 14 rebounds.

2006: George Mason

The Patriots stunned North Carolina, Michigan State and U-Conn. en route to the Final Four before their miracle run ended against eventual national champion Florida in the semifinals. George Mason trailed by only five at the half, but the Gators pulled away with a flurry of three-pointers after the break and cruised to a 73-58 win.

2006: Maryland Women

Freshman Kristi Toliver hit a fadeaway three-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime in the championship game against Duke and Maryland went on to capture its first title. Old Dominion won the women’s NCAA title in 1985 and made Final Four appearances in 1983 and 1997. The Terrapins’ other Final Four trips came in 1982, 1989, 2014 and 2015. Virginia made three consecutive trips to the Final Four from 1990-92.

2007: Georgetown

Foul trouble limited Ohio State center Greg Oden to 20 minutes in the national semifinals, but Georgetown failed to take advantage. In Oden’s absence, guard Mike Conley Jr. took control of the game, leading the Buckeyes with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds. Georgetown’s Roy Hibbert and Jonathan Wallace led all scorers with 19 points apiece.

2011: VCU

Shelvin Mack scored 24 points and eighth-seeded Butler outrebounded 11th-seeded VCU by 16 to end the Rams’ surprising run in the national semifinals. Jamie Skeen finished with 27 points to pace the VCU, which upset Georgetown, Purdue and Kansas to reach the Final Four under Coach Shaka Smart. Butler went on to lose in the championship game for a second straight year.

2019: Virginia

One year after becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in the men’s basketball tournament, Virginia earned sweet redemption. “Forget last year, this is everything you dream of since you’re a little kid,” Ty Jerome, who had 16 points and eight assists, said after Virginia’s 85-77 overtime win. De’Andre Hunter led all scorers with 27 points, including the game-tying shot with 12 seconds remaining in regulation.