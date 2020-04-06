Two other FIFA executives — Nicolás Leoz, former president of the South American soccer governing body CONMEBOL, and former Brazilian soccer federation president Ricardo Teixeira — also received bribes of undisclosed amounts in exchange for their votes to give the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, according to the indictment.

The bribes were arranged in the days leading up to a December 2010 meeting of FIFA executives in Zurich, where global soccer executives voted on the locations of both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. The announcement that month of rewarding upcoming World Cups to Russia and Qatar — particularly the latter, whose climate will require the World Cup to be played outside the summer months for the first time in tournament history — immediately prompted speculation of corruption.

All four FIFA executives had been previously accused of crimes in prior indictments in a long-running investigation of corruption in global soccer overseen by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York, which has resulted in dozens of convictions of former FIFA executives since charges were first brought in May 2015. Warner, now 77, has fought extradition for nearly five years and still lives in Trinidad and Tobago. Salguero pleaded guilty to several charges in 2016. Leoz fought extradition from Paraguay until his death last year, at 90. Teixeira continues to fight extradition from Brazil.

Monday’s indictment included new charges against two former executives with 21st Century Fox, Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez, who were charged with wire fraud and money laundering in connection with allegations they paid bribes to officials with CONMEBOL, the South American soccer federation, to win media, television and marketing rights for a South American soccer tournament, the Copa Libertadores, as well as other events.

“The charges unsealed today reflect this Office’s ongoing commitment to rooting out corruption at the highest levels of international soccer and at the businesses engaged in promoting and broadcasting the sport,” said Richard P. Donoghue, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Attorneys for both former Fox executives denounced the charges in statements.

“It’s shocking that the government would bring such a thin case. … Mr. Lopez can’t wait to defend himself at trial,” said Matthew Umhofer, Lopez’s lawyer.

“I am certain that a jury will swiftly exonerate Carlos, as the charges against him are nothing more than stale fiction” said Steven McCool, Martinez’s lawyer.

21st Century Fox is now owned by The Walt Disney Company, whose corporate spokespeople did not immediately reply to a request for comment Monday.