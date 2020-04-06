“It looks that way,” one person familiar with the deliberations said.

AD

The competition committee continues to deliberate and no decision will be final until owners take a renewal vote. Last year, they ratified the new replay system for one season only.

AD

The renewal vote was to have taken place at the NFL’s annual meeting beginning in late March in Palm Beach, Fla. But that meeting was canceled amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Owners next are scheduled to meet May 18-20 in Marina del Rey, Calif., and coaches and GMs would be expected to attend that meeting if it takes place. But that meeting, while still on the league’s schedule for now, could be postponed, canceled or relocated, making it unclear when and where NFL owners will consider rule-change proposals.

Players, coaches and fans were unhappy with the application of the rule last season that made interference-related calls and non-calls subject to the replay system. There were regular complaints that the system was unpredictable and the rule was not being applied consistently, leading players and coaches to say they no longer knew what constituted pass interference and what did not.

AD

Teams were overwhelmingly against renewing the system in their responses to the postseason survey conducted by the competition committee. In that survey, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post during the NFL scouting combine in February in Indianapolis, 21 of the 29 teams that responded said they would not be in favor of making the current rule permanent; 17 of the 22 teams that responded to a separate question said they would not be in favor of extending the rule for one more year.

AD

According to the survey, 13 teams said they did not feel the rule was applied consistently from week to week and from the beginning to the end of the 2019 season. Two teams said in the survey they preferred to see the NFL go to a “sky judge” system and two more said they would rather see personal fouls reviewed by replay rather than pass interference.

NFL coaches initially pushed last offseason for a sky judge — a video official who would be added to each officiating crew and stationed in the press box at each game, empowered to overturn obviously erroneous on-field calls. But that concept gained little to no traction among the league, competition committee and owners, and the focus moved to enacting the rulemaking pass interference reviewable.

AD

The coaches subcommittee of the competition committee discussed the sky judge concept at this year’s scouting combine. The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers have made two proposals, one to add a “booth umpire” to each crew — presumably similar to a sky judge — and another to add a senior technology adviser to the referee to each crew.

AD

There is some support on the competition committee for those concepts, according to multiple people close to the deliberations. But one of those people said it’s “too soon to tell” how much support there is, adding that “further discussion” is required. The sky judge could be enacted as a preseason experiment before being considered as a regular season addition, that person said.

The competition committee could make a formal recommendation to the owners on whether to scrap or renew the replay rule enacted last offseason, but that’s not binding. The competition committee was wary last offseason of making judgment calls such as pass interference subject to replay review. But the coaches and owners, amid the furor over the egregious non-call in the Saints-Rams game, passed the new rule over the competition committee’s reservations.